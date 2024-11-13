Rudeboy Files Lawsuit Against Brother Over Alleged Music Theft

Share

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has revealed that his twin brother, Paul Okoye has reach out to him through a lawyer amid ongoing alleged music theft.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer’s feud reignited following Peter’s latest release, ‘Attention’, which Rudeboy claimed was sampled from his unreleased album slated for June 2025.

Their online drama has however generated a lot of backlash with many calling them all sort of names, including childish, due to their constant dispute.

Refuting Rudeboy’s claims, Peter asserted that he possesses evidence to show he owns the song.

READ ALSO:

Additionally, Peter revealed that Rudeboy has reached out to him through a lawyer, seeking to remove his latest music release, ‘Attention’, from all music platforms.

He said: “Call us names, call us childish; it is fine. I understand, but anyone that says anything false about me and I have evidence, then I have a right to defend myself”.

“Let’s stay WINNING.You claimed you wrote the song and you didn’t know any @calypso60music. Then how come @calypso60music and I are now telling you what to sing?”.

“JUST FOR THE RECORD GUYS! JUDE And PAUL written through a Lawyer and are doing everything possibly to take the song down from all Music Platform. But i will fight will the end. ‍♂️”.

“With my full chest! @calypso60music and I wrote “WINNING“.

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: