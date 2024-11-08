Rude Boy Calls Out Twin Brother Over Alleged ‘Song Theft’

Share

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rude Boy, has called out his twin brother, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, over alleged song theft.

Rudeboy’s allegation comes days after Mr P announced the release of his new song titled ‘Winning’ via his Instagram page.

Reacting to the new release, Rude Boy, in a post on his Instagram page, claimed ownership of the song, adding that it is supposed to be released next year in his album.

The singer questioned the management and his brother about the new song.

He wrote, “Song title: WINNING Written and sang by RUDEBOY Produced by same producer. NOW HOW COME? NOW AM I SUPPOSE TO RELEASE ANOTHER VERSION? Mr Producer, your case is for another day.

“Just a simple thing: Bring 6 songs, let me bring 6 songs. I Submitted 6 songs to the so-called management. Why re-singing my own song? word for word. Song that was supposed to be in my album next year, June.”

In another post via his Instagram story, Rude Boy stated that the days of manipulation were over and dared his brother and the management to release any of his songs and he would release the original version.

He added, “The days of manipulation are over!! And to the management, make I hear any song wey na only me sing, I go release the original version. Oloriburuku!! Music is not that hard!!”

