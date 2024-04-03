Ruckus Over IEDPU Call For Renaming Of Unilorin After Sheikh Alimi

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on how the demands of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) at their 2023 national conference in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for the renaming of the University of Ilorin after the Founder of Alimi Dynasty, Sheikh Alimi, has raised eyebrows in the State of Harmony

A daring call by IEDPU

The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) had stirred the hornet’s nest by ruffling the apparently serene atmosphere of Kwara State, which prides itself as the State of Harmony, with its call on the Federal Government to rename the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) after one of its own, the Founder of the Alimi Dynasty, Sheikh Alimi, among other demands, which many have labelled as controversial and divisive in nature. This happened at the 58th National Conference of the apex union of the Ilorin Emirate held at the forecourt of the Emir’s palace in Ilorin, on December 25, 2023.

Litany of demands

However, not done, the IEDPU also implored the Kwara State Government to direct all heads of government offices, captains of industries, as well as the chairmen of the five local government councils within the Ilorin Emirate, to display forthwith, the portrait of the Emir of Ilorin alongside those of the President and the state governor in their respective offices. Besides, the IEDPU President, Alhaji Aliyu Otta-Uthman, speaking at the annual forum, called for the establishment of a state-owned University of Science and Technology that would also be located in Ilorin, “to serve as a training institution where some of our gifted and talented indigenes can develop their inventive acumen and get certified for the needed technological and economic development of not only our state, but also Nigeria at large”.

It should be noted that this demand is apart from the IEDPU insistence on the siting of the proposed Kwara State University of Education within the Ilorin Emirate. On the renaming of UNILORIN after Sheikh Alimi, the IEDPU President noted that their subtle request was long overdue in view of the fact that similar gestures were extended to Sheikh Alimi’s contemporaries in the country. The contemporaries, according to him, include; Sheikh Uthman Dan Fodio, the Founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, whom the University of Sokoto, was named after, and Adama ibn Ardo Hassana, the Founder of Adamawa Emirate, whom the Modibo Adama University, Yola, was also named after.

Otta-Uthman said: “In the light of these pr ecedent, we fervently call on the state government to take our request for the renaming of the University of Ilorin as ‘Sheikh Alimi University, Ilorin’, in honour of the Founder of the southernmost Emirate in Nigeria, to the National Assembly through the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District and his colleagues in the House of Representatives. We know our representatives are up to the task and it is our hope that the state government would do the needful to actualise this noble course.”

Groundswell of opposition

Expectedly, the IEDPU has caught heavy flak from not a few for some of their pronouncements at the National Conference. Aside from some individuals, including the alumni of UNILORIN, who have vehemently kicked against IEDPU call for the renaming of their Alma Mata after Sheikh Alimi, a socio-cultural organisation, under the aegis of the Kwara South Consultative Forum (KSCF), has also joined the fray.

KSCF speaks

It described such a call as highly provocative as it amounts to gross indifference by the IEDPU to the diversity and divergent history of the other ethnic groups in the state. The KSCF noted that it would be unjust and unreasonable to impose a name that does not have a state-wide spread on the collective inheritance of the people of the state. Addressing a press conference in Ilorin on the vexatious issues raised at the National Conference of the IEDPU, the National President of the Forum, Sir Joseph Aderibigbe, who was represented by the Forum’s Secretary-General, Engr. Otunba Adebayo Daramola, said that the fact that the UNILORIN is located in Ilorin has not conferred ownership on the city of Ilorin.

Adding that the privilege of being the host community should not be misconstrued to mean exclusive ownership as the entire state is the catchment area of the university, and not only the Ilorin Emirate. He said: “Perhaps people in the states referred to in the IEDPU address are homogenous and have a history that binds everyone together. The same cannot be said about Kwara State. The significance of the history of the head of the Alimi Dynasty bears no relevance to the people of Igbomina, Ibolo and Ekiti descents in Kwara South Senatorial District and even the other Senatorial District (Kwara North). It will, therefore, be unjust and unreasonable to impose a name that does not have a state-wide spread on our collective inheritance.”

Sir Aderibigbe continued: “Let it be on record that Kwara South Consultative Forum is not a busybody or an interloper seeking for relevance or seeking to fish in troubled waters. “But, we are constrained to react to certain issues raised by the IEDPU at their forum which border on our collective interests as a people who are also bonafide indigenes of Kwara State. “Thus, the demands of the IEDPU, if allowed to stay, will not only injure our unity, but also stall every effort at engendering even spread of development across the state. They are self-serving requests that will not do this highly prized State of Harmony any good. Our concern, therefore, is to disabuse or discourage any attempt to foist on the rest of us, any agenda that will paint other citizens as being subservient, inferior or outsiders in their own state.”

The KSCF leader, however, pointed out that their press conference was not intended to antagonise nor confront the IEDPU, but to set the record straight and promote oneness towards creating a state where a sense of belonging is respected and promoted, adding that what the people of the state need most at this point in time are attitudes, pronouncements and desires that would promote oneness and encourage all citizens of the state, irrespective of creed, religion or political affiliation, to live in peace and harmony with one another.

In an attempt to make the position of the KSCF more explicit and unambiguous on each of the vexatious issues raised by the IEDPU, Sir Aderibigbe, whose organisation had roundly condemned and described IEDPU’s suggestion for the renaming of the University of Ilorin after Sheikh Alimi, as unjust, provocative and preposterous, also dismissed the IEDPU’s call on the Kwara State Government to direct all heads of government offices, captain of industries and chairmen of the five LGAs in Ilorin Emirate to forthwith display the portrait of the Emir of Ilorin alongside the official portraits of the President and governor in their offices, as a joke carried too far, adding that the KSCF indeed found it difficult to fathom the rationale behind what he called a bizarre suggestion.

He said: “For the sake of clarity, the President and the governor are elected public officers chosen by the people to serve them for a specific period of time. ‘‘Their portraits are therefore hung as a mark of respect for their offices. While we hold the Emir in the highest esteem, we find it difficult to understand in what capacity his portrait should be hung in public or private offices.” Besides, Sir Aderibigbe, who was the pioneer Secretary to the Kwara State Government (SSG) during the military administration of Col. David Bamigboye, of blessed memory, noted that the portraits of the President and governor are produced from public funds, saying it would, therefore, amount to applying tax payers money on a non-elected personality that bears no relevance to the offices to which the portraits should be hanged.

On the IEDPU call for the siting of the proposed Kwara State University of Education in Ilorin metropolis, the KSCF leader described the suggestion as nothing, but sheer greed and selfishness, saying: “Presently, the following government-owned tertiary institutions are located in Ilorin: the Kwara State Polytechnic, College of Education, College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, (CAILS), University of Ilorin, Kwara State University (KWASU) Campus, Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), and School of Nursing, among others.”

To the KSCF, every plausible reason one can think of would justify the siting of the proposed University of Education by the state government in Kwara South Senatorial District, and nowhere else, particularly in Oro town in Irepodun Local Government Area where the pioneer Kwara State College of Education was sited, though the college had to take off from a temporary site in the capital city of Ilorin due to certain logistics before its final relocation to Oro town. Besides, the Forum noted that the various communities, as well as religious bodies in Kwara South, had invested heavily in the establishment of secondary schools across the district, adding that it was on record that the first community secondary school in Kwara State and the whole of Northern Nigeria was established in Kwara State, specifically the Offa Grammar School, which was founded in1943, while that was followed with the establishment of more schools in the Southern Senatorial District by other communities, including Oro, which founded Oro Grammar School in 1958.

Sir Aderibigbe said: “These pioneering efforts and heavy investments should be rewarded by citing the proposed Kwara State University of Education in Oro town. More so, the College of Education, Oro, is the first and the oldest among the three Colleges of Education owned by the state government. The college took off in 1974 as College of Education, Oro-Ilorin, before it finally moved to Oro in 1981. The college was established via Edict No.2 of 1978. This is an incontrovertible fact contrary to the distortion of history being peddled in some quarters. “Besides, the College of Education, Oro, has the most stable academic calendar and environment. It is the only College of Education among its peers in Kwara State that has not gone on strike in the past six or seven years. “It is the only institution of its status with the largest number of functional infrastructural facilities.

The college has over 60 buildings and offices, which serve as modern lecture rooms, theatres and halls that are conducive and can support learning and teaching activities. “There is the availability of laboratories and an upgraded library. The College has Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Agric and Integrated Science Laboratories, all equipped with adequate, relevant and modern equipment and materials. The College has the largest land mass among its peers. It has a total land size of 198.319 hectares which is good for academic activities, agriculture and future expansion to a world class institution. “As it is now, Kwara South is the only one among the three Senatorial Districts without a full-fledged government-owned University.

Kwara State University, Malete is in Kwara North and also has a campus in Ilesha Baruba. “In Ilorin, KWASU has a School of Business in Tate & Lyle, as well as a Study Centre in the Ministry of Agric Estate. At best, what we have in Kwara South is a campus of KWASU in Osi just like the campuses in Ilesha-Baruba and Ilorin. “The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is in Ilorin, Kwara Central. Only Kwara South is left out. This is the reason why for fairness, justice and equity the proposed Kwara State University of Education should not be sited elsewhere other than in Kwara South.”

The KSCF, however, cautioned that the establishment of institutions, particularly tertiary institutions, should be used to discourage rural urban migration, and promote inclusion, as well as economic development. On the IEDPU call for the establishment of the Kwara State University of Science and Technology in Ilorin, the KSCF noted that why they have no reason to antagonise or oppose the establishment of this university, they are averse to its being sited again in Ilorin in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

Govt should take heed

The Forum, however, urged the state government to be cautious about the IEDPU’s call for the establishment of a new University of Science and Technology, saying with KWASU in place and the proposed University of Education, the government should tread softly because university business is highly capital intensive, and for proper funding, it requires careful planning. “But, whenever the government decides to establish the new university, it should certainly not be in Ilorin again.

We wish to emphasise once again that equity, justice and fairness doctrines are instruments of political stability. “We should not do anything by our actions and conduct to tamper with our resolve to perpetually live together in harmony. We wish to use this opportunity to appeal to our compatriots in Ilorin Emirate to let living together in peace, consideration for others, and fear of God rule their mindset always. The attitude of winners take all has become anachronistic in this era of live and let live,” KSCF cautioned.