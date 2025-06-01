Share

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, has taken to her social media page to share candid advice to soon-to-be brides in a bid to have a successful marriage.

The actress gave this advice hours after the completion of her highly anticipated white wedding to a fellow industry colleague, Moc Madu, who is also a movie producer.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Ruby Ojiakor’s white wedding was a star-studded event attended by prominent Nollywood figures and dignitaries.

A clip from Ojiakor’s white wedding captures the actress offering advice to upcoming brides during an interview.

Speaking in a viral video, the actress emphasised that humility, prayerfulness, and respect for one’s spouse are essential qualities for soon-to-be brides.

She said, “Just be prayerful. Love yourself, love your spouse, be humble and respect your man”.

Watch the video below:

