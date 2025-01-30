Ruby Ojiakor Gets Engaged To Her Heartthrob

Share

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor has taken to her social media page to express excitement as she gets engaged to the love of her life.

Ruby shared the good news in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday while sharing a video of her marriage proposal.

In the video, her man had the whole place arranged and romantically decorated before going down on his knees to pop the question.

She noted that she had said yes to him and to a lifetime together.

She wrote: “It’s a YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS” to the Love of my life, @mocmadu ❤️

“YES…. TO MY LORD

YES…. TO GREATNESS

YES… TO ALL ROUND BLESSINGS

YES… TO FOREVER

“Thank you JESUS CHRIST

We dedicate Everything to you oh LORD

“It’s not of him that Willeth, nor Runneth, But of GOD” that showeth Mercy”……

Planned by the people I never expected in my entire life” Like they literally got me” I never, ever saw it coming ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️”

