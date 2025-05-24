Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, has expressed frustration after losing her YouTube channel.

Taking to her social media page, Ojiakor said she has spent years growing with original skits, behind-the-scenes clips, and family-oriented content.

In an emotional post shared on her Instagram page, the mother of one revealed that she had been unexpectedly logged out of her YouTube account and no longer has access to it.

She disclosed that the channel is currently inaccessible, meaning her team cannot upload new movies or content.

She wrote, “I’m so sorry, Fam. I’ve completely lost my YouTube channel, meaning YouTube logged me out, and I no longer have access to my channel. We can’t upload movies for now, I’m starting all over again.”

Despite the devastating setback, Ruby remained resilient and thankful, stressing that she is determined to begin afresh.

She added: “It’s not the end of the world, though very painful, but in all, I give God all the glory. It’s well with my soul. Starting all over again, but it’s fine.

“Pls, Fam, bear with me. Will let you know once I have a new channel. God bless everyone,”

