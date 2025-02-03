Share

United States Senator, Marco Rubio has issued a strong warning against the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Panama Canal region, emphasizing that the Americans “Cannot and will not allow” China to exert control over the strategic waterway.

Rubio’s remark followed a meeting with Panamanian President, José Raúl Mulino and Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez-Acha, where they also discussed measures to address the ongoing mass migration crisis in the Western Hemisphere and strategies to ensure fair competition for U.S. businesses operating in the region.

The Panama Canal, a vital global trade route, has increasingly become a focal point of geopolitical tension between Washington DC and Beijing.

READ ALSO:

Chinese companies have made significant investments in Panama’s infrastructure, fueling U.S. concerns about Beijing’s strategic ambitions in Latin America.

During the talks, Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Panama while countering China’s expanding footprint in the region.

The meeting aligns with broader U.S. efforts to secure key global trade routes and safeguard regional stability.

This high-level engagement signals Washington’s firm stance on countering Beijing’s growing influence in Latin America while reinforcing diplomatic and economic partnerships with key regional allies.

Share

Please follow and like us: