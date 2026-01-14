Rubella Cases: Abia Agency Appeals To Catholic Church

The Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ABSPHCDA) has warned of dire health implications of denying vaccination to the target population following the 742 reported cases of Rubella in the South East and 152 cases in the state.

The agency’s Social Mobilisation Officer, Chukwudi Ukpabi, told journalists at a Measles & Rubella (MR) media orientation/ interaction that among the challenges to the success of the campaign is the resistance of the Catholic Church in the state to immunisation campaign.

According to him, during the agency’s advocacy to the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, officials were warned that no immunisation should be carried out on the premises of the Mata Dei Catholic cathedral.

He explained that after the encounter, it had been difficult to penetrate any Catholic Church in the state. Presenting the level of preparedness for the February 4 -13 measles and rubella vaccination campaign, Ukpabi said they had carried outa sensitisation and awareness campaign.