Rubbles 2 Roses Returns to Fashion

Rubbles 2 Roses, a burgeoning fashion brand, has returned to the fashion scene.

Their return was quietly acknowledged at the just concluded 9th edition of the Mens Fashion Week Nigeria, which was held in Nigeria ‘s capital city, Abuja.

The brand, which is solely ascribed as a womenswear brand, decided to take things up a notch by parading gender fluid pieces this time, thereby embracing the dictates of the times.

The collection had the theme – Connecting the Dots. At the heart of Rubbles 2 Roses is a dedication to sustainability and craftsmanship.

The collection was meticulously designed, using natural fabrics such as organic cotton, linen, and silk, chosen for their comfort, breathability, and environmental friendliness .

The fluid gender collection represents the brand’s commitment to inclusivity, allowing customers to express their individuality and sense of style, regardless of gender.

With flowing silhouettes, versatile cuts, and subtle details, Rubbles 2 Roses creates timeless pieces that suit all body types, fostering a sense of freedom, authenticity, and self-expression.

