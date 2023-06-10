Rubber Stamp Stigma On 9th N’Assembly Well Deserved, Says Senator Yaroe

Glamour was added to the valedictory session of the Ninth Senate on Saturday, when Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe (PDP, Adamawa), admitted that the Rubber Stamp stigma given to the National Assembly by some analysts was correct and well deserved.

Yaroe, who represents Adamawa South Senatorial District, made the statement in his remarks at the valedictory session held at the National Assembly Complex, to mark the end of the Assembly.

He explained that his position was sequel to the expeditious considerations and approvals given most of the requests from the Executive arm of Government, saying that the trend gave credence to the negative public perception of the Senate.

He said: “I agree with those who say the Ninth Senate and by extension, Ninth National Assembly, is a rubber stamp.

“Furthermore, the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and subjecting him to investigation is a mild indictment of the National Assembly. This is so because if we have done our oversight duties properly, we would not have gotten to this level.

“I hope the 10th Senate will take its job as the Watchdog of the Executive more seriously.

“I also hope that the 10th Senate will operate and adhere to its own rules, take their rules on the procedures of the bills in rule 76, 77 and 78 for instance; those bills for second reading are circulated to all Senators.

“But very often, bills will pass first and second reading without Senators searching for them. I hope the 10th Senate will conduct its business more properly ”