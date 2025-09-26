RTIFN Appoints David Excel State Co-Ordinator For Kogi

The advocacy group Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD), has confirmed the appointment of Mr David Onuche Excel as the new State Co-ordinator for Kogi State.

The appointment, ratified by the RTIFN board, is aimed at deepening the organisation’s presence in the state and fast-tracking its mission of youth empowerment, governance reform, and sustainable community development.

According to Hon. Ahmed Bala, National Coordinator of RTIFN, the decision followed extensive deliberations by management. “Sequel to management deliberations, I am pleased to convey board approval and appointment as State Co-Ordinator – Kogi to the above-named organisation. Your appointment takes immediate effect,” he stated.

Mr Onuche, who also serves as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kogi State Governor on Grassroots Mobilisation, has earned a reputation for his leadership in community engagement, civic participation, and development programmes.

His new role is expected to leverage his dual responsibilities to bridge government policies and grassroots action, further positioning him to lead RTIFN’s objectives with dedication and vision.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr David Onuche Excel described the development as both an honour and a responsibility. “This appointment is a call to service, and I am committed to using this platform to strengthen youth involvement, foster inclusive governance, and ensure that our communities feel the real impact of government policies, he said.

The RTIFN, alongside the FMYD, extended congratulations to Mr Onuche, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver impactful results that align with the organisation’s vision of national development through youth leadership and participatory governance.