RTEAN Urges Lagos Govt To Reject New Transport Union

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has appealed to the Lagos State Government not to recognise any other transport union apart from the two existing recognised unions, namely, RTEAN and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The appeal was made by Alhaji Shamsideen Ajala, Chairman of RTEAN, Lagos State chapter. Ajala expressed concerns about the proposed Motorcycle Operators Union of Nigeria (MOUN), operating in Lagos without affiliating with either RTEAN or NURTW.

He argued that this would contradict the state law on transportation and potentially lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“The union is concerned about possible breakdown of law and order that unrecognised transport unions like MOUN might cause in Lagos, that is the more reason RTEAN would not support its operation in the state,” he stated.

