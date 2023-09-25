RTEAN: Organised Private Sector Warns TUC Against Strike

The Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has warned the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against its planned strike and protest scheduled for Monday over the continued suspension of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).
Speaking in a statement issued by the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Mr Wale Oyerinde, the private sector said this poses a serious threat to the country’s economy.
Oyerinde, however, encouraged the Federal Government and labour unions to work hard to avert the looming disruption of socioeconomic operations in the country.
The five business membership organisations that makeup Nigeria’s organised private sector are the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists.
The body said that the economy was currently not doing well and that it could not support a nationwide strike at this moment.
READ ALSO:
- NLC Holds Police Responsible For Loss Of Lives, Damages At NURTW Secretariat
- Lagos Guber Poll: Tribunal delivers judgment today
- NLC to Tinubu: Deal With Fuel Subsidy Cabal, Fix Refineries
The statement reads, “We have keenly watched the back-and-forth consultations between the government on the one hand and the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).
“It is evident that the series of consultations between the Federal Government and the labour unions have not yielded positive results and the latter has resolved, in one way or the other, to go ahead with the protest/strike.”
OPSN stressed that adequate consideration was not given to the dire situation of the economy and the devastating/disruptive impact that a nationwide strike would have on the country.
“The government and labour need to understand that our economy is being de-marketed, and the livelihood of the average Nigerian is being diminished by this incessant bickering.
One is beginning to wonder if the well-being of more than 200 million Nigerians is being factored into their negotiations,” it said.