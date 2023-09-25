RTEAN: Organised Private Sector Warns TUC Against Strike

The Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has warned the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against its planned strike and protest scheduled for Monday over the continued suspension of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Speaking in a statement issued by the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Mr Wale Oyerinde, the private sector said this poses a serious threat to the country’s economy.

Oyerinde, however, encouraged the Federal Government and labour unions to work hard to avert the looming disruption of socioeconomic operations in the country.

The five business membership organisations that makeup Nigeria’s organised private sector are the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists.

The body said that the economy was currently not doing well and that it could not support a nationwide strike at this moment.