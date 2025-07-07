Rt. Hon. Bichi And His Badge Of Honour

The seeds of greatness are often sown in the fertile soil of community, nurtured by the collective efforts of individuals who dare to dream big.

For Rt. Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, it was always about the people. Their stories, struggles, and triumphs have guided his journey as a leader, inspiring him to build bridges, empower lives, and create opportunities that have transformed the landscape of Bichi Federal Constituency and beyond.

Recently, his commitment to public service and education was recognised with an honorary degree from the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, another proof of his outstanding contributions to the development of education in his constituency and beyond.

This achievement is a fitting tribute to a leader who has dedicated his life to the service of others.

On a crisp October 2, 1981, a future leader was born in the ancient town of Bichi, Kano State. Rt. Hon. Bichi’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, fuelled by his education at Dadin Kowa Science College.

His academic pursuits took him across borders to the New York Institute of Technology, where he earned not one, but two esteemed degrees: a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Science in Energy Management.

Years later, the call to serve his people became too loud to ignore. In 2019, Rt. Hon. Bichi heeded the call, stepping into the Federal House of Representatives as the voice of Bichi Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His constituents’ trust in him was evident when they re-elected him in 2023, eager for him to continue his impactful work.

As Bichi’s reputation as a leader grew, so did his influence. He became a respected voice, known for building bridges and fostering meaningful relationships.

Whether in the halls of power or in the communities he served, he invested in people, forging genuine friendships and alliances that would last a lifetime.

His commitment to public service was matched only by his compassion for those he represented. As Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Rt. Hon. Bichi rolled up his sleeves and got to work, using his diplomatic finesse to bring critical infrastructure projects to life.

The Lagos-Badagry Road, Abuja-Kano Road, and Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria Road took shape under his watchful eye, connecting cities and towns, and opening up new opportunities for trade and commerce. But Bichi’s legacy wasn’t just about roads and rails – it was about people.

He showed up for his constituents, listening to their struggles and responding with empathy and generosity.

He built schools, provided support, and initiated projects that brought hope and joy to those who needed it most.

Through thoughtful debates, persuasive arguments, and strategic votes, he has mobilized public support and brought federal attention to his constituency.

He has championed critical bills, including the establishment of the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Bichi and the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Dr Bichi demonstrated exceptional leadership, ensuring the budget cycle ran smoothly and funds were released promptly to drive national development.

His commitment to addressing the needs of his people has been unwavering, and his impact is felt across the nation.

Recognising the challenges of the modern world and the importance of education, Rt. Hon. Bichi took bold steps to secure the future of his constituents.

He invested in the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, constructing two faculties, two halls of residence, and lecture halls, creating a conducive learning environment for students. His commitment to education went beyond infrastructure development.

He personally contributed N16,874,996.55 to support over 1,000 indigent students, covering their tuition fees for the 2019/2020 academic year.

He also provided scholarships to 21 constituents to study at the prestigious Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and sponsored 59 science and technical students with educational kits.

To address the shortage of teachers, Rt. Hon. Bichi recruited 150 temporary teachers and 50 Islamiyah teachers, ensuring that students across the constituency had access to quality education.

These efforts paid off, increasing school enrollment, reducing dropouts, and developing human capital in his constituency.

Rt. Hon. Bichi’s leadership is a breath of fresh air, inspiring countless young minds and captivating the hearts of his people.

As a trailblazing legislator, he’s redefined the contours of public service, transforming his constituency in ways that were previously unimaginable.

With a unique blend of vision, empathy, and strategic acumen, he’s driven groundbreaking initiatives that have enriched the lives of his constituents and contributed to the nation’s growth.

A master communicator, Bichi has a rare gift for building bridges across divides, forging powerful alliances, and mobilizing support for his causes.

His patriotism is evident in his unshakeable love for his country and his commitment to the values that define its identity.

He demonstrates a deep sense of national pride, fostering unity and inclusivity in his interactions with people from all walks of life.

As a champion of democracy and good governance, he upholds the rule of law, respects the separation of powers, and promotes the principles that underpin a thriving democracy.

Abubakar Bichi’s dedication to the nation’s interests is palpable, and his emotional attachment to the country is matched only by his respect for its rich diversity.

This unique blend of patriotism, leadership, and integrity has set him apart as a true icon and a distinguished parliamentarian, earning him the admiration and respect of the nation.

Today, the seeds of greatness sown by Rt. Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi have yielded a bountiful harvest of progress and development, touching countless lives and transforming communities.

Dr. Bichi’s name is etched in the annals of academic excellence, his honorary degree a badge of honour that reflects his unwavering commitment to the development of his people and the nation at large.

Yet, the journey is far from over. With a heart still committed to the people and a spirit that remains unrelenting, Rt. Hon. Bichi continues to push boundaries, break new ground, and inspire others to join him in shaping a brighter future for Nigeria. The best, it seems, is yet to come.

*Agbese is the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives