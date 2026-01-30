RT Briscoe, SCOA Lead Gainers As NGX Trading Ends Mixed

RT Briscoe Nigeria topped the gainers’ chart on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday as bargain hunting in selected small- and mid-cap stocks helped offset losses recorded in several blue-chip and consumer names.

RT Briscoe advanced by the maximum 10.00 per cent to close at N7.15, while SCOA Nigeria and Deap Capital Management followed closely, each appreciating by 9.91 per cent to settle at N31.60 and N10.43, respectively.

Other notable gainers included Veritas Kapital Assurance, Zikchris, Tantalizers, Omatek Ventures and NSLTech. In the banking sector, FCMB Group gained 4.98 per cent to close at N11.60, while Zenith Bank, Wema Bank and UAC of Nigeria recorded modest price appreciation.

Despite the positive performance recorded by these stocks, overall market sentiment remained cautious. The All-Share Index (ASI) edged up marginally by 0.07 per cent to 165,527.31 points, compared with 165,164.38 points in the previous session. Consequently, market capitalization rose to N105.97 trillion, from N105.74 trillion.

The benchmark index traded within a narrow range during the session, touching a high of 165,713.82 points and a low of 165,164.38 points, while the average index level stood at 165,487.05 points.

On the losers’ table, HM Capital led with a 9.84 per cent decline to N3.94, followed by Union Dicon Salt and UPL, which shed 9.79 per cent and 8.00 per cent, respectively.

Legend Internet, Austin Laz, Japaul Gold and Sunu Assurances also closed lower. Among large-cap stocks, Fidson Healthcare dropped by 4.90 per cent to N68.00, while Cadbury Nigeria, May & Baker, NAHCO and Custodian Investment posted mild losses.