RT Briscoe Picks DMD

RT Briscoe Plc has appointed its Executive Director, Business Operations, Dr Olorunfemi Abidemi Eguaikhide as deputy managing director with effect from 1st January 2025.

He obtained a post-graduate diploma in business administration and an Master of Business Administration (MBA), marketing management degree from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

He is an alumnus of Lagos Business School of the Pan Atlantic University, having attended the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) in 2016.

Eguaikhide is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (MCIPM), associate member of Nigerian Institute for Training and Development (AITD), fellow, Institute of Credit Administration (FICA), Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP) and Institute of Corporate Admin.

He has experience in operation management, sales and marketing management, human resources and business leadership.

Eguaikhide previously worked with Genesis Group variously as deputy general manager in charge of human resources and IT, general manager, HR & IT, general manager, operations and chief operations officer at The Bridge Healthcare Company in 2010.

He joined the company as group head, human capital development in 2012 and was appointed to manage the Briscoe-Ford Business unit in 2014 as the general manager.

