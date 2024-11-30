RT Briscoe Appoints Eguaikhide Deputy Managing Director

Share

The Board of RT Briscoe Plc has appointed the Executive Director responsible for business operations, Dr Olorunfemi Eguaikhide, to the position of Deputy Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2025.

Born on March 28, 1968, Eguakhide holds a post-graduate Diploma in Business Administration and an MBA in Marketing Management from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology. He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School of the Pan Atlantic University having attended the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) in 2016.

He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (MCIPM), an associate member of the Nigerian Institute for Training and Development (AITD), a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA), a Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP) and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria.

The core experience of the new Deputy Managing Director is in the areas of Operations Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Human Resources and Business Leadership.

Dr Eguaikhide previously worked with Genesis Group variously as deputy general manager in charge of Human Resources and IT, General Manager of HR & IT, General Manager of Operations and Chief Operations Officer at The Bridge Healthcare Company in 2010.

He joined the company as Group head, Human Capital Development in 2012 and was appointed to manage the Briscoe-Ford Business unit in 2014 as the General Manager. He was subsequently appointed as head of the Briscoe-Motors Business unit in 2017 and later as the Group’s Chief operating officer in September 2018.

He obtained his Doctorate degree in December 2021 and was appointed a Director of RT Briscoe with effect from September 1, 2019.

Reacting to his latest promotion, Mike Ochonma, Chairman of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) described it as putting a square peg in a square hole.

The NAJA chairman said it was a well-deserved elevation that is coming at a time when businesses are going through very difficult times, adding that he has no doubt that the new Deputy Managing Director will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the company.

Share

Please follow and like us: