RSIEC Moves Rivers LG Elections To August 30

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has scheduled the local government 2025 elections to the 30th of August.

The initial date for the political activity was the 9th of August.

The new date was proclaimed on Monday during a stakeholders meeting at the RSEIC headquarters, Porthacourt. The meeting included stakeholders, electoral observers, party leaders and media representatives.

Along with the new schedule, the body unveiled the revised timetable and guidelines for the upcoming election.

Chairman of the body, Michael Odey, stated that the decision to postpone the meeting was prompted by the state of emergency which affected earlier plans.

He pointed out that the new situation called for a revised electoral time table which now offers new dates for party primaries, campaign periods, screening of candidates and the main council editions.

The new time table reveals that the party will conduct their primaries between July 31 and August 3, 2025 and provide the names of their candidates on August 3 and August 4, 2025.

The body also revealed that electioneering would commence on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 and the recruitment of specially needed staff would commence on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

According to them, the list of candidates would be displayed by the 20th of July, 2025.