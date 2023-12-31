RSA Sports Shop Inauguration Excites Squashers

Squash players and enthusiasts have commended the idea of having a sports shop at the Squash Section of the Ikoyi Club. The Squash Section of the elite club was under the spotlight last week with the commissioning of a sports shop.

The Commissioning of the sports shop – a squash-only equipment store – was done by Mrs Folashade Ambrose with support of Ikoyi Club 1938 Chairman, Tafa Zibiri-Aliu. It is under the Lifestyle arm of Rehnco Sports Academy RSA, a foremost squash outfit, which has been at the forefront of squash development in Nigeria, Former President of the Nigeria Squash Federation, Dr. Kayode Roberts, commended the idea saying it brings the game close to the players at the club.

“Mere having a shop in the section will increase the enthusiasm of players. You can easily get one or two items needed to play without the stress of going far to purchase such item.”imilar opinion were shared by Dele and Alex Akalugwu. Prat, who is a coach said the cosy shop has added colour and glamour to the section.