RRS Nabs Suspected Thief With N90,000 Worth Of Cigarettes

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a tactical unit of the Lagos State Police Command sponsored by the Lagos State Government, on Sunday evening apprehended a suspected thief found in possession of nine packs of stolen cigarettes, each valued at ₦10,000.

According to a statement posted on the squad’s official social media platform, the suspect was attempting to flee when he inadvertently ran into an RRS patrol team.

The arrest took place around 5:30 p.m. beneath the Falomo Under Bridge during a routine patrol by RRS officers.

The cigarettes, reportedly stolen from a yet-to-be-identified supermarket in the area, have a combined estimated value of ₦90,000.

“The suspect has been handed over to the Falomo Police Division for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the RRS statement noted.

The Lagos State Police Command reiterated its commitment to tackling both petty and organized crimes across the state, urging residents to stay vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities.

