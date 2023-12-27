RRS arrests 5 suspected traffic robbers, recovers gun

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the Lagos State Police Command, on Christmas eve arrested four suspected traffic robbers at the Ojota area of the state. The suspects identified as Adebayo Olatunbosun 20, Wale John 28 and Uche Ugwu 25, the gang leader they were all caught in the act.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested on Sunday, December 24, around 7:30pm, after one of the victims of the robbers alerted the RRS bike riders on patrol of the area and they went after them. Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said a diligent trail of the robbers by the police led to the arrest of three of them and the recovery of three android phones and ATM card.

He said: “The fourth suspect was arrested on Christmas day on the directives of Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to the squad’s Decoy Team to ensure that all those involved in the robbery are arrested and prosecuted without delay. “Five victims have reported at the RRS Headquarters where they have identified the suspects. The suspects have equally confessed to the crime and are assisting the squad to arrest the other suspects at large.” In similar vein, a 31-year-old man, Johnson Ogunsanya have been arrested by Owode Onirin Police division for robbing a truck driver. It was gathered that Ogunsanya and four others surrounded a broken down truck.