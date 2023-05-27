RRS Arrest Two Women Attempting To Sell 2-Month-Old Baby In Lagos 

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two women in an attempt to sell a two-month-old baby in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The suspects identified as Oge Okolie 25 and Maria Ahmadu 26 both were arrested on Friday, May 26 while attempting to sell the baby.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement over the weekend said the deal was uncovered in Oshodi when Okolie, who is the intermediary between the mother of the baby and a prospective buyer was suspected of stealing the baby.

Hundeyin said a passenger on a public bus noticed ceaseless crying from the baby with Okolie and questioned why she could not breastfeed it if it were her own biological child.

He said the suspect was about to be lynched when RRS operatives quickly stepped in to rescue her as well as the baby.

Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the mother of the baby, Ahmadu.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi had since transferred the suspects and the baby to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation and prosecution.