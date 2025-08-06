Royalties: Stevedoring Firms Owe Federal Government $1.08bn

Stevedoring firms operating in oil and gas facilities have failed to remmit $1.08 billion to the Federal Government in the last six years. It was revealed about 10 companies contracted to provide stevedoring services at International Oil Companies (IOCs) facilities nearly a decade ago failed to remit the required 20–30 per cent of their monthly earnings, estimated to range between $1.2 million and $1.5 million.

Findings revealed that it was because of this reason the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) launched an investigation into some of the firms, following allegations of non-remittance of royalties owed to the Federal Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA).

An official from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), who does not want his name mentioned said that previous efforts to enforce the remittance obligation was allegedly hindered by political interference, saying that several of the firms had ties to powerful individuals and a former top management staff of the authority. Meanwhile, NPA had summoned the stevedoring companies to a formal meeting held in April 2025, through a letter dated 19 March 2025, signed by its Executive Director of Marine & Operations, Olalekan Badmus.

The letter was conveyed through the National Association of Stevedoring Operators (NASO) requesting the attendance of all firms. Referenced HQ/ED/M&Q/ OP/080, the letter titled: “Maiden Monthly Stevedoring Operations Meeting On Onshore/Offshore Oil And Gas Facilities” scheduled for 15 April, saying that the agenda of the meeting would include: Submission of monthly operational reports from inception to date; contract verification; review of operational status: royalty compliance, service delivery, and equipment supply; identification of operational challenges and discussion of extra services; initial discussions on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and harmonisation of stakeholder submissions.

The authority the importance of transparency and requested all attendees bring original appointment letters and contracts for verification, adding that the meeting signaled a renewed effort to enforce compliance and streamline operational oversight in the oil and gas stevedoring sector. Recall that in 2024, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola said that all stakeholders, including dock labour employers and stevedoring companies, were encouraged to apply for new operating licenses or renew expired ones within a 30-day moratorium period.

He noted: “This requirement is stipulated by the NIMASA Act of 2007 and outlined in the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulations of 2014, which mandates strict compliance from all maritime operators. “There is a need for stakeholders to comply with extant laws and regulations. “No terminal or company shall continue to engage the services of unregistered dockworkers for cargo handling at their work locations.

This move is part of our broader effort to ensure safe and regulated operations within Nigeria’s maritime industry.” Mobereola explained that compliance with these regulations would enhance the agency’s ability to maintain an up-to-date database of dockworkers operating in the country.

He stressed: “It will also improve our planning processes, as we are committed to developing their capacity to meet globally accepted standards for dockworkers in Nigeria.” Mobereola added that NIMASA intended to enforce full compliance after the moratorium period, saying that NIMASA Act, 2007, Part IX, Section 27, addresses the registration of dockworkers, which focuses on Maritime Labour. The director general said that the NIMASA Act ensures the registration, regulation, and control of maritime labour, including dockworkers.