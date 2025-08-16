Royalnasty Gains Global Recognition Through Relatable Humour

Oladele David Praise, better known to his millions of followers as Royalnasty or “Ask of Royal,” has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable faces on TikTok.

Born on 27 November 2002 in Abuja, Nigeria, Praise combined a background in Systems Engineering from the University of Lagos with a passion for storytelling to create content that resonates deeply with audiences at home and abroad.

Since beginning his career in 2024, Praise has amassed more than 1.8 million followers and over 50.9 million likes on TikTok. His videos typically feature short comedic sketches that draw inspiration from everyday experiences and cultural touchpoints.

These themes, often infused with humour and warmth, reflect what Praise describes as his inspiration: “love and affections” — an ethos he believes transcends borders.

A standout example came when a lighthearted skit about couple dynamics went viral, gathering more than 18 million views and 1 million likes. His consistent ability to produce content that crosses the million-view threshold sets him apart in Nigeria’s fast-moving digital entertainment space.

Unlike some creators who rely on provocative tactics to gain attention, Royalnasty focuses on relatability and cultural authenticity. This approach has helped him cultivate a loyal fan base known as “The Royalties,” who actively promote his work and extend its reach to audiences in other countries.

Nigeria’s creator economy is experiencing rapid growth, with TikTok offering unprecedented opportunities for young creatives to reach global audiences.

Experts note that creators like Praise, who balance wide appeal with an authentic voice, are well-positioned to sustain their influence long-term.

His background in engineering has provided him with strategic thinking skills that he applies to content planning, from timing uploads to maximising engagement through platform algorithms.

As his profile grows, industry observers believe Praise could follow the trajectory of other African creators who have expanded into multiple platforms, brand collaborations, and even film or television.

For now, he remains focused on TikTok, where his combination of humour, cultural resonance, and strategic execution continues to draw viewers by the millions.