Royalnasty: 23-Year-Old Reshaping Digital Entertainment In Nigeria

In an overly clogged digital environment where countless actors strive to win the day, one young man has overcome the odds and has been able to implement an unmatched momentum.

Royalnasty, or Oladele David Praise, is at a young age of 23 years, gradually establishing himself as one of the most impactful comic voices on Nigerian social media.

Royalnasty has an extraordinary meteoric rise that one can state in brief since his debut on TikTok in 2024. Currently, he has over 2.1 million followers and an astounding 65 million likes, which keeps growing as his funny sketches end up in the hearts of not only the Nigerian but also the international community.

This same trend is reflected in his YouTube channel, which has already hit over 136,000 subscribers with more than 44.6 million views.

Praise was born on November 27, 2002, as Oladele David Praise. He grew up in a Yoruba family in where he attained an undergraduate degree at the University of Lagos and decided to pursue a career in content creation.

His initial video work received a small following; however, instead of giving up, he practised his presentation, perfected his comedic sense, and slowly increased his popularity.

This year, the crucial event in his career came in a short, cleverly witty video on modern relationships, which went viral, with millions of views in a short period of time, and made him one of the fastest-growing digital comedians in Nigeria, a virtual unknown whose name is now spoken regularly alongside other major players like Peller and King Kaly.

Royalnasty is defined by his versatile content approach, which is what makes him stand out in his time. He has also branched out in, where comedy is his main field, like lighthearted pranks, peer-to-peer trending issues, lifestyle vlogs, unplanned, slice-of-life fragments.

This plurality has seen him reach a wide demographic range: youth who need to see humour with which they can connect, adults who are ready to be culturally critical, and fans who are just ready to see a true personality.

Royalnasty has enjoyed online success, which has led to opportunities in the real world. His cross-cultural activities are slowly shaping his rise as a force to reckon with in the vast entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Irrespective of his skyrocketing fame, industry pundits often attribute the magnetism to Royalnasty to one main reason: authenticity. His text sounding comes out as true, more real, and often based on everyday Nigerian life.

He combines humour with a sharp acumen and creates a relatable and entertaining style. His growing fan base not only sees him as a comedian but as a reflection of themselves and their daily lives, a person on the earth, despite his increasing popularity.

Royalnasty is representative of the new generation of Nigerian digital creators, who are assertive, adventurous, and not afraid to go outside the box to build fame.

Since he already has millions of subscribers and new viewers are finding him every week, there is no sign of a slowdown in the young entertainer.

As he proceeds to expand his brand in the digital front, as well as in filmmaking, it is clear that Royalnasty is not a one-time thing; he is a trend that is busily working in the direction of the future of digital entertainment in Nigeria.