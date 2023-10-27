Royal Tussle Continues In Koluama Clan

Background

One of the institutions that help to bring orderliness to a system especially in communities is the traditional institution. That is why we have traditional stools like that of the Olu of Warri, the Oba of Benin, the Igwe of Igbo land, Kabiesi of Yoruba land, the Obi of Onitsha, the Emir of Sokoto among other traditional stools. Here in Bayelsa State, they have Ibenanaowei, Amakasao- wei, Mingi among other traditional stools according to the kingdom.

Also, Bayelsa State Government has made the stool very attractive the reason why many people want to get there. For some Clans, it is by hereditary while for many, it is by election and the election most of the times, is even like chairmanship in the political circle because it demands so much money from each contestant making it very exclusive for the rich in the clans.

Even after winning the election which is always won by the person that spent the highest money most of the time, the coronation is another area so much money is spent. After that of course, the emerged King will be placed on salary by the state government coupled with other royalties that come from the oil and gas compa- nies operating in their domains.

It was gathered that here in Bayelsa State, first class Chiefs receive about N650,000, second class, N400,000 just like that to fourth class that receives the least. Also some of the Kings stay as long as they live meaning that it doesn’t have tenure.

Although, some of the traditional rulers do well during their reign, by bringing in development, negotiating with the oil companies to get the youths of the community engaged, negotiating for things like Pipe-borne water from the companions operating in their domain among other things. While others because of their insatiable want, will like to corner all the goodies to themselves the reason why there are always crisis in some of these Clans and Kingdoms.

Crisis In Koluama

One of the Clan currently having issue with their King is Koluama cKingdom in Southern Ijaw local government of Bayelsa State where they are asking for King Solomon Ebifatei Edi’s dethronement. The reason being that he cornered all the goodies to himself according the people of Tamazo autonomous community Koluama Clan.

The people in a statement recently stated that since King Solomon Ebifatei’s reign more than ten years now, he has not brought any development to the clan instead all the things coming, he has cornered to himself and family stating that he doesn’t even stay in the clan.

Appeal to Diri

The people therefore called on Governor Douye Diri as a matter of urgency do well to relieve HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi, the Ibenanaowei (clan) head of Koluama from office for the interest of peace and good governance. In a statement in Yenagoa signed by Chief Dimeari Charles Fabby, Chairman Council of Chiefs and Chief David Sintei Secretary, the people stated that the reason for their decision is not far-fetched.

They added that HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi breached the Bayelsa state chieftancy laws by trying to dethrone a Gazetted traditional ruler, His Highness Diepreye Amadein from office as the paramount ruler of Tamazo autonomous community. The statement read that other grievances of the community are that “That HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi and his council of chiefs’ cabinet whose tenure expired Ten (10) years ago are running the Koluama clan communities like their personal business.

“That HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi and company staff operating the Koluama territory monetized scholarships, job opportunities and contracts thereby leaving the communities in abject poverty. “HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi in connivance with Con Oil disobeyed the court order restraining the company from paying further monies to the Koluama clan pending when all issues in court will be resolved in suit no YHC/118/2019. He refused to obey court order and he is still collecting monies from Con Oil Ltd till date.

“HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi is operating an illegal MOU with several companies without the comments or government interest. He has not given account of all the monies he has been receiving from the oil companies on behalf of the Koluama clan. He does not live in Koluama, nor Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital, he lives in oblivion were he used the community funds to acquire mansions for himself and live large.

Koluama people speak

His Royal Highness Diepreye Amadein said that since the country is being ran by a constitution, the law must be obeyed no matter how highly placed one is lamenting that “I don’t know the reason why a first class will disobey court orders and government invitation to bring peace to your area. He continued “The first class king, his Majesty Ebifatei has vehemently and deliberately refused to attend any of these meetings rather he is causing more problems. And if we didn’t get these things straight before the government, people may not know what is really happening.

Also speaking, Salvage Bravery Erepa- mene former youth president of koluama 2, said that first class king has not influenced any good thing into the community for ten good years of Con Oil operation in Koluama stating that nobody has been employed. He said “It only his son that is working with the company. The wife is a contractor, his son is a contractor. The borehole that the company supposed to dig for the community, he gave the contract to his wife and children and nothing was done. And all those contracts that Con Oil is giving out in connivance with him, none of them is functioning.

Feud continues

“Since this year, because of fear of dethronement they cannot convene a meeting up till now. For all these, the women, the youths and the fellow chiefs they are calling on his dethronement and we are asking the state government to enforce the law to remove him from office before things get out of hand in Koluama Clan. Chief Jonah from Koluama Clan in his reaction on phone, said: “I don’t actually know about that Tamazo issue but it is about the clan head as you were told I know.When you talk about Clan, it is the head of Koluama as a whole.

We are herring about Tamazo problem. They are doing that case in Yenagoa arresting each. But here in Kolama 2, we don’t know what is happening there. “When you come to the whole Clan, the youths, the chiefs and the women leaders are angry, Solomon Ebifatei is not doing the job well. That is the matter that is affecting him in the Clan as a whole. “The companies are here with us but he took everything to himself, he is not working well for the youths, for the Chiefs, for the women. The Clan is highly annoyed with him.

He docent want to share something with the chiefs in the community. Many of us the chiefs are angry with him. That is why we have not had Clan meeting for so long now. He is punishing the Chiefs and the women but that other one is a special case with him and Tamazo. Engineer Omietimi in his reaction through phone said “I don’t know what is happening but I don’t know who is Solomon Ebifatei Edi and I don’t want to talk about Solomon Ebifatei Edi because I know what Solomon Ebifatei Edi has done to me. I don’t want to talk about him.

Madam Lucy the women leader from Koluama who also spoke on phone to this corespondent said that the man doesn’t want any other persons to progress. “He doesn’t want the youth to progress. Any opportunity that comes to the clan, he grabs them only to himself and his family, he doesn’t even have feelings for the youths in the community, he doesn’t want any other person to grow. “That man is not a good man. He came to destroy the whole Koluama.

He has his own cabinet and selected others out. They don’t even know what is happening, he is there doing rubbish with his cabinet, taking every contract that comes to Koluama to himself and his cabinet, just few of them. Other chiefs don’t know what is happening. “Even the youngest of the youth, none is happy with him in our community. He is not even staying here, he stays in Port Harcourt and Yenagoa, he doesn’t know what is happening in the community, he doesn’t know what the people are going through in this village.

None of his family members are staying in the community. “Any contract that comes, he takes it to himself or to his children. He doesn’t want anybody to grow. I want justice so that Koluama will be free, Koluama is bondage. There is no water. No light.

Monarchs react

But the Bayelsa State Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in his reaction to the whole drama stated that Kings are not dethroned just like that. He said “Kings are not just dethroned by people’s wishes. There is a meticulous due process that must be followed before such could happen.

I had earlier asked the people of Koluama where Tamazo be- longs to make peace. They should know that a house divided by itself cannot stand. Peace and togetherness are the answers.

No response from King Edi

King Solomon Ebifatei could not be reached as at the time of filling in this report as several calls and text message put across to his phone were not responded to.

Conclusion

Most of the time, we disagree to agree. It is hoped that all issues in Koluama Clan will be resolved and all will live in peace once again.