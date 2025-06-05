Royal Rumble: Ruling Houses Kick Against Imposition Of Monarch

Share

The three ruling houses in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have strongly opposed what they describe as an attempt to impose a new Olore of Ore by a monarch outside the community.

The Abodi of Ikale, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, had reportedly written to the Deputy Governor through the Ikale Central Organisation, requesting an audience over the vacant Olore stool.

However, the royal families of Ore—Orunsero, Akintimehin, and Dero—have rejected the move, declaring that the Abodi of Ikale has no authority or jurisdiction to interfere in the selection of a monarch in Ore.

In a statement titled “Olore Chieftaincy: Don’t Subvert Tradition, Law,” signed by High Chief Samuel Adesanlu, head of the Dero Royal House, the families condemned the attempt by an external monarch to impose a ruler on their community.

Adesanlu stated:

“It has come to the notice of princes, princesses, and the traditional council in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, that the Abodi of Ikale is attempting to install a monarch for the vacant Olore stool.

“Let it be categorically stated that the Olore stool is not under the jurisdiction of the Abodi of Ikale, and the chieftaincy declaration governing the Olore throne does not confer any authority on an external monarch to interfere in the process.”

He added that the letter reportedly signed by Oba Faduyile and addressed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami has raised concerns within the community.

“There is no provision in the Chieftaincy Declaration or any judicial pronouncement ceding Ore to Ikale,” Adesanlu emphasized.

He recalled that the stool became vacant in August 2022 following the passing of Oba Johnson Olatomide of the Akintimehin Ruling House. While Akintimehin was once the only officially recognized ruling house, the Justice Ajama Chieftaincy Declaration has since validated three ruling houses—Orunsero, Akintimehin, and Dero—as legitimate custodians of the throne.

“None of these ruling houses belong to Ikale. The government must not allow outsiders to tamper with a chieftaincy declaration already upheld by a court of competent jurisdiction in Ondo State,” Adesanlu warned.

He concluded with a strong caution:

“Any attempt to permit a monarch or chiefs from outside our town to initiate the process of installing a traditional ruler for us will be firmly resisted by the people of Ore.”

