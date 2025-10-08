Royal Rumble: Oloba-In-Council At War With Deji Over Installation Of Minor Chiefs

BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the royal rumble between the Oloba-in-Council in Oba-Ile, Akure North and Deji’s office in Akure South over alleged interference by the Akure monarch in the installation of lesser monarchs outside his domain

Background

It is difficult for residents and visitors in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, to determine the boundary between the neighbouring towns of Oba-Ile due to the lack of a natural boundary between the communities. Many people working in Akure live in Oba-Ile.

Many government offices located in the Oba-Ile community, including the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and the Airport, are said to be in Akure even though they are located in Oba-Ile. The two communities shared historical and cultural affiliations.

They also speak the same dialect. Despite having many things in common, however, the two com- munities are at war over sundry issues. Recently, the Oloba-in-Council in the Oba-Ile community accused the Deji of Akure of imposing monarchs in its domain.

However, the Deji, in reply said the fact that the old Akure Local Government is divided into Akure South and North has not wittled his authority over some communities in Akure North. The com- munities pushed their cases before the public with historical, cultural and legal arguments.

Oba-Ile’s case

Following the death of the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba Oluwadare Agunbiade, the Oloba-in-Council led by Otunba Omoniyi Omodara, has been the one speaking for the community. In a statement, the Oloba-in-Council directed the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoy- inbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, to stop incursion into their territories. They mentioned the communities to in- clude Owode, Araromi and Eleyewo. The crux of the dispute was an advertorial by some minor chiefs installed by the Deji in these communities denouncing any his- torical link with Oba-Ile.

But the Oba-Ile community said the position of the minor chiefs did not have any historical or legal backing. Omodara, a former Chairman of Akure North LGA and former Commissioner in the State, spoke on behalf of the Oba-Ile community.

The septuagenarian politician said the Oloba Oodaye is the prescribed authority and paramount ruler over Oba-Ile kingdom, and is second to none, saying the Oloba and his community had always been succour to Akure and the Deji in particular. In his words: “Following rapid succession of Obas in Akure as a result of frequent untimely death and ceaseless invasion of the town (Akure), the elders of the town consulted Ifa Oracle, who directed them to appeal to the reigning Oloba Oodaye for help.

“The Oloba Oodaye obliged and sent his son, ‘Obagbeyi’ to be the new Oba of Akure, thus becoming the first Oba to bear the title of Deji of Akure. Obagbeyi left with seven chiefs, who accompanied him on his journey to Akure, and stayed with him.

“The chiefs are: Ejemikin, Ojumu, Osunmo, Ooye, Eyelogun, Oloodan and Asoga. Up till today, installations of these seven chiefs are done in Oba-Ile whenever vacancy occurs. Last year, the present Ooye of Akure came to Oba-Ile and was duly installed by the deceased Oloba Otutubiosun.”

New Eyelogun of Akure

The new Eyelogun of Akure was presented to the Oloba-in-Council. It was the Oloba Oodaye who released part of his land to Asodeboyede, the farmer and first king of Akure, and later through Chief Bara established the boundaries between the two communities at Ala River (Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School) and Mojo Oba (Mummy’s Place) respectively.

Until that time, the title of Oba of Akure was ‘Alakunre’. It is on record that Obagbeyi returned peace and confidence to the Akure people. Obagbeyi Adegite reigned between 1313 and 1363. “The recently deceased Oloba Agunbiade and Deji Adelegan Adesida III, in recognition of their traditional boundary, met at River Ala (near Iye Oma Plaza) a few times to offer prayers for their two communities.

The annual celebration of Aregbe Festival and Esibi Dance were exported from Oba-Ile to Akure by Obagbeyi Adegite to fortify cultural affinity between the two communities. The Oba-Ile kingdom extends to Ugoba, Isinigbo, Ugbo-Abo and Ogbese as all have historical links with Oba-Ile and its indigenes.

“It was the magnanimity of Oloba that allowed Akure people to farm alongside Oba-Ile people in the villages including places like Alayere where the father of the present Deji Aladetoyinbo also farmed. “In fact, he only later moved from another hamlet and was received into Alayere. And that we state here clearly that, Oba-Ile indigenes founded all the communities after Oba-Ile from Owode down to Uso where the title of the reigning king is the Oloba of Uso.”

Furthermore, Omodara disclosed some of the communities that were founded by Oba-Ile indigenes to include; Ugoba, Ugele, Owode, Araromi, Bolorunduro, Igoba, Ajegunle, Ilu-Abo, OkolereAgbe and Ayede-Ogbese. These communities, he said, are in firm control of Oloba of Oba-Ile, saying the Deji has no business in these communities. He warned of traditional consequences of violating the culture and tradition of the people.

His words: “It is amazing that the Deji is trying to annex Ugoba which is part of Oba-Ile by tradition and history. In fact, the Obalogun is one of Oloba`s Kingmakers, as registered in the 1981 Government White paper on Morgan Commission of Enquiry. Ugoba itself belongs to Odofin Oba-Ile, and not to the Deji of Akure. “Hence five days after the celebration of Ipagbon Oloba, Ugoba celebrates Ipagbon.

This explains why they are also called ‘Omo amosaka soro’, following their Oba-Ile origin. The Deji of Akure will be mistaken and go beyond his boundaries to lay any historical or traditional claim to Ugoba or Eleyowo or Isinigbo, UgboAbo/Abo-Asakin or any of the surrounding communities. In the days of the old Akure Local Government, the only time the Deji installed any minor chieftaincy in the areas in question was when there was a regent at Oba-Ile.

“By culture and tradition backed up by government policy no regent has the right of installation. This was the case at Ogbese, Alayere, Ago-Abo (Ilu-abo), Araromi during the reign of Oba Ademuwagun as Deji of Akure, and Princess Aderemi Otutubiosun at Oba-Ile as well as the period of interregnum caused by the dethronement of ex-Oloba Orioge II at Oba-Ile.”

Deji’s reply

But the Chief Press Secretary to Deji, Mr Michael Adeyeye, flanked by some minor chiefs during a press briefing on the matter, disputed the position of the Olobain-Council.

He said the primacy of Deji of Akure over communities in Akure North cannot be disputed. His words: “We want to address some issues and distortions of facts raised during a press conference organised by some ObaIle indigenes where some unfounded and baseless allegations were made against the respected stool of the Deji of Akure Land.

‘‘We wondered whether those who gathered to address the press are ignorant of the fact that all the issues raised had been resolved many years back or they are being paid to carry out the hatchet job of deliberately misinforming the unsuspecting public.”

Furthermore, the Deji’s office said: “For avoidance of doubt, it is on record that the State Government had settled the issue of prescribed Authority through the issuance of circular No. CD/C.6/9/20/96 dated the 19th of August, 1999 which was addressed to the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Late Oba Joseph Oluwadare Agunbiade.”

The letter stated inter alia thus: “In view of the above, I am directed to inform you that the bifurcation of Akure to two local governments notwithstanding, the Deji of Akure land still retain consenting authority based on traditional and historical background which is not negotiable. I am to add that the issue should be regarded as being resolved. Hence, the government will frown at any person or group of people that want to foment trouble.”

The Deji’s spokesman also said: “We do not intend to join issues with people who are ignorant of history and are bent on distorting facts and putting logic on its head. For the sake of setting the record straight, Akure had long been in existence before the coming of Asodeboyede who later became the progenitor of Akure being a direct descendant of Oduduwa. “Asodeboyede was received by the trio of Alakunre, Odopetu and Edemo who had long provided leadership for the old Akure land which predates the coming of Asodeboyede.

It is highly illogical for anyone to claim to be a Yoruba man without any known link with the Ile-Ife or Oduduwa ancestry. “Such a person must either be ignorant of history or trying to deceive himself. Is the Oloba- in council claiming to be the first creature of God before Adam and Eve? Truth is sacred and cannot be defeated.

“Another tissue of lies by the Oloba in council was their claim that Obagbeyi was the son of Oloba and the first Deji of Akure. This distortion further exposed their desperation to cover up a known truth. We need to educate them on the fact that Obagbeyi Adegbite who ruled between 1313 and 1363 was the 11th Deji of Akure and was only related maternally to the Oloba.

“Obagbeyi was the son of Otemoye who ruled between 1277 and 1287 as the 7th Deji of Akure. For the purpose of further clarity, the Ondo State Government had settled the matter of consenting authority when it reared its ugly head again through a circular letter CD/C6/9/20/I/VOL.III/134 to all Chairmen of Local Government Councils and Chieftaincy Committees dated 16th January, 2007. “It stated the fact that two local government councils have been created out of Akure Local Government does not infringe on the consenting Authority of the Deji of Akure over areas traditionally and historically under his control prior to the creation of Akure North Local Government.

“Additionally, the Ondo State High Court in two separate judgments by Justice W.A Akintoroye and Justice A. Osadebay had resolved the matter of prescribed authority by affirming the Deji as the consenting and prescribing authority over minor chieftaincies in Akure North. “The Judgment of His Lordship Justice W.A Akintoroye dismissed the suit challenging the Authority of the Deji (Suit NO: AK/28/2017) over the appointment of Minor Chiefs in Akure North Local Government in the judgment dated 28th March, 2018.

The court it its judgment held that; “From time immemorial, the entire Akure Land has been under the hegemony of the Deji of Akure. By virtue of his said position, the Deji was the paramount ruler over the entire Akure land as well as being the consenting authority over all minor chiefs, Olus and Baales under him.

“That prior to the bifurcation of Akure Local Government, the Deji of Akure by virtue of his position is the prescribed authority, was empowered traditionally and in law to appoint and consent the appointment of minor chiefs within the land not minding the bifurcation of the old Local Government into Akure North and South.

“The Appeal Court had unanimously upheld the two decisions of the lower court in separate judgments. We wish to call the attention of the Ondo State Government and security agents on the need to place Hon. Omoniyi Omodara on its watch list. He has the antecedent of fomenting troubles and causing division.

Loggerheads

“He was at loggerheads with the late Oloba of Oba-Ile and made several attempts to ridicule the Oloba throne when he was in government. He is now tactically going back to his old trick of causing division when he is supposed to be an elderstatesman. “We urge him to toe the path of peace and honour and desist from sowing the seed of discord which we will never allow to grow again.

We wish to make it abundantly clear that the issue of the paramountcy of the Deji of Akure Land is about the entire Akure land irrespective of how many local governments that are carved out of Akure land for government administrative convenience. “The government never intended to destroy traditions and culture through the creation of local governments.

Rather, their unhidden intention is to bring governance and development closer to the people. This good intention and gesture of government should not be misconstrued as an attempt to cause friction.

“For the umpteenth time, the Deji remains the prescribed authority in the appointment of minor Chiefs in Akure North Local Government. Without mincing words, only the Deji has the prerogative to appoint minor Chiefs in Owode, Eleyowo, Araromi and other communities of Akure North and South.”