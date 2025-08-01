Royal Rumble: Court Bars Ondo Govt Over Monarch’s Appointment

An Akure High Court has restrained the Ondo State government from appointing anyone as Oba in Alagbon Community in the oil-rich Ugbo community in Ilaje Local Government area of the state.

In an interim order granted, Justice Temitope Adedipe restrained all the defendants in the suit from taking any action that would jeopardise the outcome of the suit pending before the law court.

Already, the state executive council at its meeting held on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Prince Olusola Joseph Ajaka as the pioneer Gbogunron of Idi-Ogba Alagbon in Ilaje Local Government, while Prince Isiaka Oseni was also approved as the new Alale of Akungba.

In its reaction, the Alagbon community approached the court for orders not only to restrain the state government from taking any steps in furtherance of the appointment but also to vacate and nullify all actions taken in that regard.

Ruling on a motion filed on behalf of the Alagbon community by D. J Ayenowo of Sola Ebiseni and associates in the pending suit No HOK/76/ 2022, the Court granted an interim injunction restraining the defendants by themselves, privies or any person being beneficiaries of their actions thereof from taking any steps towards appointing anyone as an Oba by whatever title or name at Alagbon Community in the Ugbo Area of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction and the final determination of this suit.

The suit has as defendants the state government, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Secretary to Ilaje Local Government, and Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan.

The indigenes of Alagbon Community, led by a former Commissioner for Information in the state and Asogbon of Ugboland, Chief Isiah Adewole Demehin, and Chief Mallon Ogede, and the Baale of Alagbon, have sued the state government in Suit No HOK/76/ 2022 for approving an Oba for the community with the title Gbogunron of Alagbon based on the White Paper on Justice Ajama Commission of Inquiry.

The Alagbon community has sought a declaration that the Gbogunron Family, not being indigenous to the community or part of the customary law of its Chieftaincy, cannot be the title or produce an Oba of the town.

The community alleged that a Commissioner in the state from the Gbogunron Family unduly influenced the government to impose its family on the community.

Justice Adedipe in his ruling restrained the defendants either severally or jointly from taking any step that may jeopardise, affect, ridicule the fair and just determination of this suit or render or appear to render the judgment thereon nugatory.

Also, the court granted an order nullifying, vacating and setting aside any step, decision or further step or decision by letter, notice, document, staff or Instrument of Office or anything whatsoever or howsoever taken or done by the Defendants or anyone acting for or on their behalves purporting to appoint anyone as Oba in Alagbon Community in the Ugbo Area of Ilaje Local Government pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction or the final determination of this case.