Royal Rumble: A’Court Returns Case To S’Court

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has returned the case between the Iralepo of Isinkan and the Deji of Akure to the Supreme Court for adjudication.

The dispute arose after the Ondo State Government, in 2005, recognized the Iralepo of Isinkan as an independent chieftaincy.

However, the Deji of Akure insisted that the Iralepo’s appointment must be subject to his approval.

He challenged the decision in court but lost at the Ondo State High Court.

He then appealed to the Court of Appeals, which ruled in his favor.

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal said that Isinkan is a quarter within Akure and that the Iralepo’s stool is subject to the approval of the Deji of Akure.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the Iralepo, through his Lawyer, Olusola Ebiseni, appealed to the Supreme Court and also sought a stay of execution on the appellate court’s judgment.

In separate appeals to the Supreme Court, the Ondo State Government argued that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction in matters concerning the powers of the Executive Council to upgrade the Iralepo’s status without the Deji’s consent.

The Iralepo, in his own appeal, challenged the judgment as contrary to customary law and the Chiefs Law of Ondo State, emphasizing that no Iralepo has ever been appointed by the Deji of Akure.

Olusola Ebiseni informed the court that the stay of execution and injunction pending appeal were directed at the state government, not the Deji of Akure, who had no connection to the reliefs sought, all of which were declaratory and unenforceable.

Similarly, the Ondo State Attorney General, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), represented by F.S. Akinnibosun, argued that the government has exclusive powers to declare the Iralepo of Isinkan a recognized chieftaincy.

As a result, the stay of execution applications filed by both the Iralepo of Isinkan and the Ondo State Government could not be heard, as the Court of Appeal was informed that the case had already been entered at the Supreme Court under SC/CV/268/2025.

Kolapo Kolade (SAN), lawyer to the Deji of Akure, acknowledged that the case had been transferred to the Supreme Court. Consequently, the Court of Appeal ruled that it no longer had jurisdiction, as the matter was now before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, announced the appointment of Gbenga Henry Adeyeye as the new Chief Iralepo of Isinkan.

However, in a statement on behalf of the Isinkan community, High Chief Kayode Oluyi, the Olisa of Isinkan Kingdom, reaffirmed that Oba Oluwagbemiga Ajimokunola Olofin-Adimula (Arulewolasi III) remains the Iralepo and continues to reside in the ancient palace of Isinkan.

He questioned how Gbenga Henry Adeyeye, who had previously contested the Isinkan throne and was rejected for ineligibility, could now claim to have been appointed Iralepo by the Deji of Akure, who historically has never appointed an Iralepo.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has assured that the state government will respect the rights of all parties to appeal, within the limits allowed by the Constitution.

