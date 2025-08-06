Royal Rhythms: P Tee Money’s ‘Lifestyle’ Album Redefines Global Sound

British DJ, producer, and recording artist P Tee Money is set to drop his latest album, Lifestyle—a bold sonic statement that merges Afrobeat, Amapiano, and rich storytelling into a unique musical experience.

The artist, born Prince Thompson Iyamu, draws from his Edo royal lineage and Cypriot Jewish roots, blending cultural heritage with contemporary sounds.

“Lifestyle reflects where I come from, who I am, and the things that matter most—love, resilience, and the stories we carry,” he shared in a recent statement.

With tracks like “Tomorrow” and “Money Dey,” listeners can expect pulsating beats, poetic depth, and an emotional pull that speaks to both identity and evolution.

P Tee Money’s background is steeped in artistry and legacy. His aunt, Princess Elizabeth Olowu, was Nigeria’s first female bronze caster. His cousin, Professor Peju Layiwola, is a prominent African visual artist and academic.

And his uncle, Oba Ewuare II, is the reigning Oba of Benin—making P Tee Money’s music a bridge between cultural history and modern expression.

From underground club sets to international stages, his influence continues to grow. Lifestyle stands as both a celebration of roots and a forward-facing exploration of sound, embodying a personal yet universally resonant musical journey.