Royal Power Provides Renewable Solar Solutions Amid Nigeria’s Grid Collapse

Following the reoccurrence of the national grid collapse that leaves millions of Nigerians in darkness and several businesses destabilised across the country, diverse organizations irrespective of their reach and capacities are now turning to renewable energy solutions for business stability.

Renewable energy solutions which include solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and hydropower to generate electricity provides dependable access to power as electricity remains a scarce resource in Nigeria, a nation of over 220 million people grappling with an inadequate supply of just over 5,000 megawatts.

In recent years, renewable energy solutions, particularly solar power and solar mini-grids have emerged as transformative and cost-effective alternatives to electricity in Nigeria.

However, one of the solar companies at the forefront of this transition is Royal Power and Energy Limited, which is currently leveraging solar technology to help Nigerians navigate the country’s persistent power challenges.

During a recent media parley in its Lagos office, Royal Power and Energy Limited detailed how the plummeting cost of solar energy despite Nigeria’s fluctuating exchange rates has made renewable power a more viable alternative to traditional electricity and generators.

Speaking at the event, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adewale Odugbesan, noted that global solar panel prices have dropped over the years, making solar energy more affordable for Nigerian businesses and households.

According to him, to make solar energy more accessible, Royal Power and Energy Limited offer a unique “Power-as-a-Service” model, allowing businesses to install solar systems for free and pay only for the electricity they consume just like a prepaid meter system.

He said, “In 2010, solar panels cost around $3 per watt; today, the prices have dropped significantly.

“This means that despite the devaluation of the naira, the affordability of solar energy has significantly improved, making it a viable alternative to traditional power sources,” Odugbesan remarked.

The company also provides Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, setting it apart as one of the few firms in Nigeria to offer a complete end-to-end solar energy solution.

With over 100 staff members, including a dedicated service team that conducts quarterly maintenance visits, the company guarantees fast response times.

Odugbesan assured clients that in case of equipment failure, repairs are completed within 24 hours, ensuring minimal downtime.

Despite the rapid growth of Nigeria’s solar energy sector, Royal Power and Energy Limited acknowledged some hurdles, including the brain drain caused by the “Japa syndrome.”

The company lamented heavy investments in training employees, only to see many migrate abroad, leading to a continuous cycle of recruitment and skill gaps.

Additionally, Odugbesan emphasized the need for government incentives to further boost solar adoption, especially as Nigeria continues to experience frequent national grid collapses.

“The government has structured incentives such as relatively low import duties on solar components—excluding batteries—which are essential in sustaining the momentum of the sector,” he said.

Forging ahead, Odugbesan reiterated the company’s commitment to expanding its role in providing lasting solutions to Nigeria’s power crisis.

With grid failures becoming more frequent, the company plans to develop innovative projects aimed at ensuring energy security for homes and businesses nationwide.

