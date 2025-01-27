Royal Intervention: Afe Babalola Drops Court Case Against Farotimi

Share

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi II has intervened in the criminal charges against the Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi by the founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola

Ooni of Ife alongside other prominent Ekiti Monarchs on Sunday evening met with Babalola at the University in a bid to appeal to the elder statesman to drop the case in the interest of Yorubas and the nation at large.

New Telegraph recalls that Farotimi had published a book titled “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System” where he alleged that the elder statesman corrupted the Judiciary.

Addressing Journalists after a meeting that ran till dead night, Ooni of Ife, extolled the exemplary acts of Babalola which the monarch said has made Nigerians especially the Yorubas proud.

The Monarch made a serious appeal to Babalola to consider the interest of the people and personalities that have spoken to him in a bid to resolve the matter.

“Aare is an elder statesman, you are a rare breed that has excelled in everything you touched in your life. You have seen it all.

” You are a God-fearing elder statesman. We are very proud of you. As a Yoruba man, you have not failed us. You have done so much for this nation. You have done things that will outlive you in a century to come.

‘All of us as traditional rulers, we all came together to discuss with you this topical issue that is germane.

“Baba, nobody can tarnish your image. As a Yoruba man, there is a sign of Omoluwabi, who is a gentleman.

“The gentleman we are talking about is your son. Dele Farotimi is a Yoruba man.

Dele Farotimi is your son. We give birth to different children in this world and as elders when our children offend us as Yoruba after a little spank, we also pardon such children”.

“We Obas can attest to the hard work of Aare Afe Babalola and how he had invested so hard to build his name and that can not be tarnished and rubbished by anyone.

“Aare Afe Babalola has proven to the world that he cherished his name and the world has heard him loud and clear.

.”On behalf of my traditional rulers, some have been on thrones for more than 40 years. We all come together from the throne of Oduduwa. There is nobody of Yorubas without a link.

“We are coming together as a race to take this thing from you. Your name is more than silver or gold. The whole world has seen that you don’t joke with your name. You have fought many battles. Nobody can rubbish your name. You have proved to the world what you stand for.

“We want to appeal to you because of the race. Dele Farotimi is your son. We are here because of our ethos as a race. Our elders too have spoken even beyond Yoruba land. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Bishop Matthew Kukah.

“Combining Forces with traditional rulers, we are using this to take it from you. Your name is intact and will continue to grow beyond the black race. Nobody can spoil your name.

“On this note, A ti fi ese ile to that is, We have taken out the situation”. Ooni appealed.

Babalola while expressing appreciation for the royal intervention stated he had ignored several interventions from different monarchs and personalities within and outside the country.

He, however, noted he had no choice but to obey the commandments of the traditional institutions, adding that the statement of an Oba in Yoruba traditional from time immemorial is a command.

“I’m a Yoruba man, I’m very proud to be one. Ewi has met with me several times to appeal because of the criminal case in court. Great people including Obasanjo, Kukah and many others. Text messages, telephone calls within and outside the country

“They appealed to me over somebody who said I was corrupt. I rejected an oil block. I was the lawyer who defended the EFCC law and also rejected ministerial nominees twice, wondering why anyone would just wake up and try to rubbish all I had laboured for.

“For someone to say I won my cases through corruption. He attacked many judges, Supreme Court judges in unprintable names.

“I’m bittered because of how I started life. When I heard Ooni was coming and Obas were waiting for him, I said Nkan de o, that is, It has happened.

“There is nothing I’m going to gain from his imprisonment, I am happy each time I give”.

“The request to stay away with this criminal case in court. Obasanjo, Kukah came, I said No! But in this case, I said Yes! To my Lawyers take out the case”. Babalola said.

Other Monarchs present with Ooni at the meeting included the Chairman of Traditional rulers in Ekiti state and the Olojudo of Ido, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, Ewi of Ado-Ekiti Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, Ajero of Ijero, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole, Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu, Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Michael Ademolaju and Alaaye of Efon, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare.

