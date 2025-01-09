Royal House Foundation Fetes Indigents Nigerians

Share

As part of its Yuletide celebration activities, the Royal House of Excellences Humanitarian and Empowerment Foundation hosted a number of indigent Nigerians at a charity event that was aimed at putting smiles on their faces and enabling them to have a joyous Yuletide celebration.

This as the Foundation distributed cash gifts, food items, school supplies, sanitary pads, and liquid soap, among others as well as offered training opportunities to individuals in attendance.

In his welcome address, the President of the Foundation, Mr Rasaq Abayomi Isiaka, expressed gratitude to the attendees and highlighted the organisation’s mission to empower communities.

He stressed the importance of community and helping one another, particularly in times of hardship. He thanked members of the Foundation for their contributions, which made the charity programme a reality.

Isiaka, who was represented at the event, disclosed the plans to expand the reach of the Foundation to all states in Nigeria and other African countries, starting with Lagos and Ogun states.

The Foundation, which is established by Isiaka connects Nigerians in the Diaspora and Nigerians at home, boosting members from over 20 countries.

Through different social media networks, the Foundation shares knowledge and empowers members by assisting in different areas to resolve their various challenges.

