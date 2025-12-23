Royal Group Of Schools Celebrate Christmas Carol In Grand Style

The management and students of Royal Group of Schools last week set aside a day to celebrate the schools’ Christmas Carol Party, where they relished the significance and conviviality that Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, brings to the life of the people, especially Christians at this Yuletide period.

According to the school Principal, Mr Jaes Diran Akinyoade, and the Head-teacher, Mrs Kuyoro Abosede, Christmas is a special festival and festive period being celebrated worldwide on December 25th to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

“It is a time of happiness, love and togetherness when people decorate their homes with Christmas lights, trees and ornaments, while families exchange gifts, enjoy special meals, and sing Carol songs in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah,” they said.

The term Christmas, the duo added, “refers to Mass on Christ Day,” or Christ Mass in different cultures. It is known as Yule (Germanic), Navidad (Spanish)) or Natale (Italian) all signifying the Nativity Santa Claus, inspired by Bishop Nicohlas, who plays a pivotal role in the festivities.

“We also acknowledge the special contributions of Mr Abiodun Ayoyinka (Papa Ajasco) of the famous Papa Ajasco Television Drama Series and Mr Chuks Joseph, who added colour and excitement and funfair to our programmes. With great excitement and joy, Akinyoade and Mrs Kuyoro, respectively, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the parents, teachers and other guests for making this year’s edition of the schools’ Christmas Carol Party possible and remarkable.

While wishing them Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2026 in advance, they said: “Your presence and support have made it a memorable event for our children, and we thank you for your support and participation; and may God Almighty bless you abundantly and grant us all many more joyful celebrations in Jesus Christ Mighty Name.”