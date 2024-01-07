Royal Fresco Collection: Majestic Fusion Of Tradition Contemporary Elegance – Bolaji Sparks

In a dazzling exhibition of opulence and refined taste, Bolaji Sparks, guided by the creative direction of Olumoh Habeeb, introduces the world to the Royal Fresco Collection—a transcendent ensemble of kaftans and agbadas that seamlessly intertwine tradition and contemporary allure.

Featuring the grace and charm of male models Eyitayo Adebayo and Olumoh Habeeb, alongside the captivating presence of female model Nifemi Odetundun, the Royal Fresco Collection is a regal endeavour that showcases collaborative brilliance. Stylist Azeez, photographer Geezyphotography, and makeup artist Facebytunz collectively elevate the collection to a pinnacle of sartorial excellence.

Speaking recently during a press engagement, Habeeb noted: “The Royal Fresco Collection celebrates regality and sophistication. Each garment, meticulously crafted with a blend of traditional intricacy and modern finesse, embodies our brand’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage through contemporary design”.

Male models Eyitayo and Olumoh Habeeb, accompanied by the graceful presence of Nifemi, breathe life into the collection, amplifying the grandeur and versatility of Bolaji Sparks’ designs.

Visionary stylist Azeez, of StylingbyAzeez, orchestrates a symphony of fashion by curating the perfect looks for each ensemble. His discerning eye for detail and penchant for harmonizing tradition with contemporary trends bring out the regal essence of the Royal Fresco Collection.

Geezyphotography, the creative eye behind the lens, immortalizes every regal moment of the collection. His visual storytelling technique captures the essence of each garment, transforming the runway into a gallery of royal masterpieces.

Facebytunz, the makeup virtuoso, adds the final strokes of perfection to the Royal Fresco Collection. Her skilful hands enhance the natural beauty of the models, ensuring that each face becomes a canvas that complements the splendour of Bolaji Sparks’ creations.

As Bolaji Sparks unveils the Royal Fresco Collection, the fashion world anticipates a reign of elegance and cultural celebration. Olumoh Habeeb’s vision, coupled with the collective brilliance of the entire team, presents a collection that not only transcends fashion but also pays homage to the heritage woven into every thread.

The Royal Fresco Collection by Bolaji Sparks is more than clothing; it’s a declaration of regal sophistication, a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion. As the curtain rises on this majestic showcase, Bolaji Sparks continues to redefine elegance, ushering in a new era of style fit for royalty.