Royal Fathers Will Support Federal, State Govts For Better Nigeria

…Applauds Gov Eno For Adopting Inclusiveness In Governance.

Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Daniel Etuk has said that traditional rulers are poised to support both the Federal and State Governments to improve the economy and better the lots of Nigerians.

Ntenyin Etuk, speaking on the heels of a courtesy visit by the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) to the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and its Principal Officers in Abuja emphasized that the meeting demonstrated their quest for strategic partnership with the new Senate leadership.

According to the A’Ibom premier royal father, the visit by NCTRN, led by the Etsu Nupe of Niger State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar also afforded them the opportunity to table the need to back up the key roles of traditional rulers with specific legislation so as to enhance nation-building.

“It is customary of us as a body of eminent royal fathers across the country to interface with the country’s leadership, whenever there is a new government.

“The courtesy call was very warm and insightful. We congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio, my son and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, for his emergence as the Senate President of the 10th Senate and all the Principal Officers.

“We renewed our request for legislation to be put in place to give backing to the critical roles played by traditional rulers in the country. We are the closest to the people. We live with the people at the grassroots and so we know the challenges of the communities and how to remedy them.

“As traditional rulers, our cooperation with the government at all tiers; the local government, State government and Federal Government are therefore very important for peace, unity and security to prevail for desirable development to take place.

“We will support the new administrations at state and federal levels so that our people will feel the impact of government,” he explained.

The Oku Ibom Ibibio said Senator Godswill Akpabio was very happy to see him in the delegation and expressed the readiness of the Senate to pay attention to their requests on strengthening the roles of traditional rulers through appropriate legislation.

In another development, Ntenyin Etuk has given the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno a pat on the back for adopting inclusiveness in his governance by reaching out to people across party lines.

“This is a very good development. He has shown that politics is over and has opened up his arms to embrace all, irrespective of political affiliations.

This is very laudable and I urge politicians in Akwa Ibom State to embrace this laudable gesture by Governor Umo Eno and join hands with him in building a virile polity.

He further noted that the launch of Ibom Dialogue by Governor Umo Eno so as to create a forum for stakeholders across all fields to dissect the ARISE Agenda of his administration for proper implementation was very commendable as it will usher in the anticipated development.

“The Governor has exhibited humility in governance with a clarion call for all to join hands in proffering solutions on the key areas of development of the State’s economy.

“The policies of government can only be well implemented if we give maximum cooperation.

“I want to call on our politicians to sheath the sword and support the administration of Governor Umo Bassey Eno,” he advised.