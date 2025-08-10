Royal Father Honours Gov Idris With Sadauki Title

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has been conferred with the prestigious traditional title of Sadaukin Borgun-Kaoje by the Sarkin Borgun-Kaoje, Alhaji Mustapha Usman Adamu.

The historic conferment, which coincided with the governor’s 60th birthday celebrations, took place at the palace of the district head during a ceremony that also featured the distribution of agricultural inputs, economic empowerment packages, and food items.

According to a statement by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, the farming inputs and empowerment packages were provided by Hon. Bello Kaoje, Member of the House of Representatives for Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency, also known as Kogunan Gwandu.

Explaining the reason for the honour, the district head said the governor deserved the title in recognition of his administration’s infrastructure and empowerment programmes, which have significantly impacted the people. He cited the free distribution of fertiliser and farming inputs, rehabilitation and construction of schools, and financial and material support for business owners and unemployed youths.

Governor Idris commended Hon. Kaoje for making the empowerment programme a quarterly routine, saying it was creating jobs and sustainable wealth in the constituency.

Earlier on Friday, the governor had commissioned a multi-million naira ultra-modern Jumm’at mosque built by Hon. Kaoje in Tsamiya, a busy commercial community along Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Benin.

As congratulatory messages poured in from political leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his milestone birthday, prayers were offered for Governor Idris’ continued success in office and beyond 2027.