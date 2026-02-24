Royal Family Writes Tinubu Over Awujale Of Ijebuland Tussle

The Olori Ebi Ketegbetu of Ijebuland and princes and princesses of the Fuseng- buwa Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, have formally written to President Bola Tinubu, seeking his intervention in the dispute surrounding the selection of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

In an appeal letter dated February 23 and signed by the Olori Ebi Keregbetu of Ijebuland, Prince Adegboyega Hanifata Olowu, the family urged President Tinubu to intervene by appealing to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to lift the suspension placed on the selection process.

They urged the President, “to help us appeal to the amiable Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to immediately lift the suspension order placed on the selection process for a new candidate to fill the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.”

Describing themselves as lawabiding, loyal and patriotic Nigerians, the family said that their ultimate objective is to ensure unity among Ijebu-Ode indigenes in a peaceful and progressive atmosphere.

“Recent developments in IjebuOde over the suspension placed on the selection process for a new Awujale of Ijebuland have elicited concerns in various quarters, especially the delay this has occasioned regarding the installation of a new Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland,” the letter stated.

They emphasised that the Awujale stool is not only a symbol of cultural heritage in Ijebuland, but also a cornerstone of peace, political stability and economic development in Ogun State, the South-West geo-political zone and Nigeria as a whole.

The family alleged that the suspension of the selection process by the Ogun State Government has created tension, uncertainty and the potential for instability in Ijebu-Ode and across Ijebuland.

According to them, the impasse has resulted in a situation where one of the candidates has allegedly begun parading himself as Awujale-elect without completing the official selection process. They further alleged that the candidate had engaged a Waka musician to produce a promotional jingle praising him as the new Awujale, which is reportedly being circulated across the kingdom.