Royal Exchange strengthens management composition

As global financial institutions continue to retool their work processes as to offer better services, Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC), one of Nigeria’s first generation insurance companies offering general and special risks protection policies has announced the addition of accomplished professionals to its management team thus reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

Royal Exchange General Insurance Company said that the newly appointed executives will bring wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles. Those appointed include Mr. Sunny Uwagboi as Executive Director. With a proven track record of leadership and strategic vision, Mr. Sunny Uwagboi joins REGIC as an Executive Director. Uwagboi has over 25 years cognate experience in the insurance industry, growing through various Business developments roles from entry level to Executive Director.

He holds an MBA in Marketing from Lagos State University (LASU), an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN). Udoka Eze Martins becomes the Regional Director, Abuja and Northern Nigeria, thus positioned to bring a deep understanding of the regional market dynamics.