Royal Exchange Changes Director

Royal Exchange Plc has appointed Mr. Ikeme Osakwe, Senator Mohammed Sanusi Daggash, Ms. Pamela Mimi Yough, Mr. Ezekiel Ayangbemisola Onilude and Mr Folabi Caxton-Martins as board members.

The company explained in a statement that it has notified Nigerian Exchange Limited of the appointment following the resignation of Mr. Adeyinka Ojora, Mr. Benson Hewett, and Alhaji Rufai Mouhammed from its board, noting that the appointments would be presented to the members for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting in 2026.

Osakwe is a retired public and private sector financial management specialist. He obtained a bachelor and master degrees in chemistry from the University of Oxford. He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He has held many board appointments and currently serves on the boards of Oando Plc, Proton Energy Ltd, and the Centre for Communication and Social Impact.

Also, Daggash is a chartered architect, development planner, businessman, industrialist, and politician with over four decades of distinguished service in both the public and private sectors.