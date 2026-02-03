Royal Exchange Changes Chairman

Royal Exchange Plc has appointed Ikeme Osakwe as chairman. In notifications to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the insurance company said Osakwe’s appointment followed the retirement of Kenny Odogwu with effect from January 22, 2026.

Osakwe is a seasoned public and private sector financial management specialist with extensive experience in corporate governance and public finance.

He obtained bachelor and master degrees from the University of Oxford and is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He currently serves on the boards of Oando Plc, among other organisations, and previously served on the governing board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, where he chaired the board committee on revenue and finance.