Roy Hodgson To Miss Aston Villa Clash

Roy Hodgson will on Saturday miss Crystal Palace’s Premier League match at Aston Villa after the manager was taken ill on the morning of the game.

The 76-year-old former England coach helped pick the team and travelled up to the Midlands on the eve of the match but handed over the reins to Paddy McCarthy, the assistant manager, and Ray Lewington, the first-team coach, before the pre-match team talk.

Hodgson agreed to stay on as Palace manager for another year in the summer after returning to the club last season and has guided Palace to seven points from their opening four games.

McCarthy told Sky Sports: “He was feeling a little bit under the weather.

Between breakfast and pre-match he felt unwell. We send him our best wishes.”

Roy Hodgson has managed 22 different teams in eight countries, beginning in Sweden with Halmstads BK in the 1976 season.

He later guided the Switzerland national team to the last 16 of the 1994 World Cup and qualification for Euro 1996, Switzerland had not qualified for a major tournament since the 1960’s.

From 2006 to 2007, he managed the Finland national team, guiding them to their highest-ever FIFA ranking of 33rd place and coming close to qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in their history.

He managed the England national team from May 2012 to June 2016.

Other clubs that Hodgson has managed include Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Malmö FF, Grasshoppers, FC Copenhagen, Udinese, Fulham, Liverpool,West Bromwich Albion, and Watford.