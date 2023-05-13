New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
Roy Hodgson Refuses To Comment On Eze’s England Future

Eze has enjoyed a brilliant season with Crystal Palace and as such his name is among those being whispered to be included in the Three Lions Squad.

Roy Hodgson has refused to make suggestions as regards Eberechi Eze concerning England call-up despite his two-goal his two goals against Bournemouth.

Eze was believed to have been amongst the names on England boss Southgate’s long list ahead of the World Cup, but former national team Manager, Hodgson made clear he would not try to influence any decisions about his midfielder’s international future.

“He said: “It’s a question for Gareth I’m afraid, Gareth and [assistant manager] Steve Holland. I know they follow the team, our team closely, they follow the players, so what I’ve seen they will have seen and it will be totally and utterly up to them if they decide if what they’re seeing is what they’re looking for.

“No one would be happier for Ebs if he got selected, but I’m certainly not going to be the person who starts making those suggestions and telling the national team coach what he should do.

“I had four years of people telling me what I should be doing, so I made a definite rule that if I ever got back into club football no one is ever going to pick up a newspaper, Gareth Southgate, and hear ‘Roy Hodgson thinks’.

Roy Hodgson thinks what he thinks, and if Gareth ever wants to know what I’m thinking he knows where to find me, and we’re close enough friends for him to ask me.”

Eze, who has now netted 10 times for Palace this season, has thrived since Hodgson’s arrival in March and has credited the 75-year-old manager for an uptick in performance.

His first goal against the Cherries came as a result of some fine work from Wilfried Zaha, who evaded his marker and sent the ball in the direction of Jordan Ayew, who flicked the ball back to his team-mate for a neat finish after 39 minutes.

Michael Olise then became the first player in Palace history to pick up 10 assists in a single Premier League season when his long ball found Eze after the restart to set up a mazy run ending in an impossible save for Neto in the top right corner.

