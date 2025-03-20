Share

…Donates Blaze-X Pick-up truck to commission

In a landmark gesture towards strengthening economic transformation in the South-East, Roxettes Motors, through the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (ECCIMMA), has donated a blaze-x pickup truck to the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

According to a statement in Abuja on Thursday, the donation by the outfit aims to bolster SEDC’s mobility, ensuring the Commission can effectively execute its mandate for regional economic revitalization.

The vehicle was officially handed over by Mr Uzoma Ozigbo of ECCIMMA, who, while presenting the vehicle on behalf of Roxettes Motors, stated:

“On behalf of the Chairman/Managing Director of Roxettes Motors, Arc Kaycee Orji-Kelechi, we hereby present this blaze-x pickup vehicle as our contribution, support, and partnership to the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) for the realization of your mandate to the Southeast region.”

Receiving the vehicle, Mr. Mark Okoye, MD/CEO of SEDC, personally test-drove the blaze-x and was visibly impressed by its ruggedness, smooth handling, and advanced engineering. Speaking after the test, he commended Roxettes Motors for its commitment to innovation and industrial growth, stating:

“This is an impressive machine—well-built, sturdy, and fit for the terrain we operate in. I am proud that a Southeast-based automotive company is producing such high-quality vehicles.

Roxettes Motors is leading the charge in making our region an automotive powerhouse, and I assure you that SEDC will continue to support Roxettes Motors and other manufacturers in the Southeast to scale their operations and compete on the global stage.”

The event, which took place during the South East Engagement with the Organized Private Sector, sparked enthusiastic reactions from members of the commission and ECCIMMA. Many expressed immense pride in Roxettes Motors, acknowledging the company’s strides in pushing the Southeast toward becoming a leading automotive hub in West Africa.

While the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Joseph Osanipin, was not present at the event, his consistent commitment to transforming the Southeast into an automotive manufacturing hub remains a driving force behind the region’s industrialization efforts.

“The Southeast has the potential to become a dominant force in Nigeria’s automotive industry. NADDC remains committed to providing the necessary support to ensure that local manufacturers thrive, innovate, and expand their reach. This is the time for strategic collaborations, and we are ready to play our part,” he emphasized.

Recall that the DG of NADDC has always shown immense commitment and support in making the Southeast an automotive manufacturing hub in Nigeria. His advocacy for local vehicle production, industrial growth, and policy-driven support for indigenous manufacturers has played a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s automotive industry.

ECCIMMA members hailed the donation as a testament to the strength of Indigenous innovation and manufacturing, calling for more government and private-sector support to drive the region’s industrialization.

The blaze-x pickup truck, known for its exceptional durability, fuel efficiency, and state-of-the-art design, will now be an integral part of SEDC’s operations, ensuring seamless transportation, project implementation, and economic outreach initiatives across the region.

As a pioneer in sustainable mobility and automotive excellence, Roxettes Motors remains committed to driving industrialization, creating jobs, and fostering technological advancements that will position the Southeast as a major player in Africa’s automotive industry.

This donation underscores the company’s dedication to economic growth, community development, and strategic collaborations for a thriving Southeast region.

