Roxettes Group Mulls Relocation Over Logistics, Economic Pressure

Indications have emerged that a combination of persistent logistics and harsh economic pressure are forcing a fast rising automobile conglomerate, Roxettes Group, to consider relocating its major manufacturing and processing facilities from the South East to Lagos.

Sources close to the company’s management raised the concern that the move, if finalised would see the Roxettes Motors assembly plant at Obuaku City Industrial Zone, Abia State, as well as its paint and raw materials subsidiaries — Roxettes Chemical Industries Ltd, and RoxyCarb — all based in Enugu State, shut down.

The review, according to insiders, stems from the increasing logistics bottlenecks at the Onne Port, rising freight and transport costs and the economic disruptions caused by recurring sit-at-home exercises, including all round security challenges, which have repeatedly slowed production cycles, sales and supply chain efficiency across the South East.