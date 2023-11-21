Rowdy Session In Senate Over Announcement Of Minority Leadership

The Senate, on Tuesday, witnessed a rowdy session sequel to the announcement of two minority leadership positions by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The seats of the Senate Minority Leader and Minority Whip became vacant following the Court of Appeal judgement, which sacked the former occupants, Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North) and Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central) respectively.

The appellate court had voided the election of Mwadkwon and ordered a rerun while Nwokocha was removed and Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared as the authentic winner of the February 25 Senatorial election.

The PDP Senate Caucus had, last week, held a crucial meeting at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, on the replacement for the principal positions of Senate Minority Leader and Minority Whip.

Senator Garba Maidoki (PDP, Bauchi), who briefed journalists after the closed-door meeting, had said that the opposition lawmakers settled for the North Central geo-political zone, to produce the Minority Leader.

Consequently, during Tuesday’s plenary, Akpabio announced Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) as Minority Leader and Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West) as Minority Whip.

The President of the Senate said that the new minority leaders had the majority support of their colleagues in the opposition, noting that 41 minority senators signed the document endorsing Moro as Minority Leader while 30 backed Ngwu for Minority Whip position.

However, the announcement did not go down well with other parties in the Minority Caucus especially members of the Labour Party, whose member, Nwokocha was the Minority Whip.

Raising a point of order, Senator Okechukwu Ezea (LP, Enugu North), protested the absence of his party in the minority leadership, describing the arrangement as injustice against other minority parties, saying, “How can the PDP take three minority leadership seats? This is unfair, unjust and unacceptable.”

Following this agitation, the Senate degenerated into a rowdy session with Labour Party lawmakers rejecting the exclusion of their party in the minority leadership.

Amid the uproar, Senator Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North) accused Akpabio of picking minority leaders for the opposition parties, asking, “How can you be choosing minority leaders for us? Are we your slaves?”

Lawmakers from the ruling party made frantic efforts to pacify their colleagues from the Labour Party, some of whom met Akpabio for consultation.

After about 15 minutes of the rowdy session, the President of the Senate addressed the opposition lawmakers and dismissed the claim of his interfering in the affairs of the opposition.

Defending his action, Akpabio said that he only announced the names forwarded to him by the opposition Caucus and that it would be unfair not to respect the voice of the majority.

Accordingly, he urged the opposition Caucus to always put their house in order before forwarding any name to him.

His words: “All we need to produce a leader is a simple majority. What’s the reason for not agreeing with the position of the majority? 41 minority senators signed for Abah Moro and 30 signed for Osita Ngwu.

“They have the majority. It would be unfair for me not to announce them after getting majority of support. My job is not to work with individual opinion but with majority of position.”

Efforts by Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi) to convince Akpabio to stay in action on the seat of the Minority Whip failed as the Senate President ruled him out of order.

Aliero explained that the opposition Caucus resolved that Abba Moro should be the Minority Leader but was yet to decide on the position of the Minority Whip.

Not yielding to the pressure, Akpabio referred him to Senate Standing Rule 52(6), which says it shall be out of order for any senator to speak on any issue that has already been decided. Hence, Akpabio ruled him out of order.