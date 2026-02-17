New Telegraph

Rowdy Session As Reps Vote On Electoral Act

Members of the House of Representatives are currently in a closed-door meeting over the consideration of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas called for the executive session following protests by lawmakers shortly after a motion to rescind the bill was put to a voice vote, with members divided over whether the “ayes” or “nays” had prevailed.

The motion was moved by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Francis Waive (APC, Delta), and seconded by the Chairman of the Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Bayo Balogun (APC, Lagos).

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Details later…

