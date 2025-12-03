There was a rowdy session in the Senate on Wednesday, after some lawmakers declined a move to excuse General Christopher Musa, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and ministerial nominee, from questioning ahead of his confirmation.

New Telegraph reports that the disagreement started when Sani Musa, Senator representing Niger East, proposed that the nominee be allowed to “Take a bow and go”.

The suggestion was immediately rejected, with several senators rising to their feet and shouting in protest as the chamber became visibly unsettled.

Details later…