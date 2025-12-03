New Telegraph

December 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Rowdy Session As…

Rowdy Session As Lawmakers Declines ‘Bow And Go’ For Minister Nominee

There was a rowdy session in the Senate on Wednesday, after some lawmakers declined a move to excuse General Christopher Musa, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and ministerial nominee, from questioning ahead of his confirmation.

New Telegraph reports that the disagreement started when Sani Musa, Senator representing Niger East, proposed that the nominee be allowed to “Take a bow and go”.

The suggestion was immediately rejected, with several senators rising to their feet and shouting in protest as the chamber became visibly unsettled.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

 

Details later…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Royalnasty: 23-Year-Old Reshaping Digital Entertainment In Nigeria
Read Next

Musa Vows To Tackle Kidnapping, Strengthen Security