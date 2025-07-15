Row Over Low UTME Cut-Off Marks

…as JAMB insists UTME not achievement test, but a ranking exam

CRITICISM While stakeholders are raising concerns about the quality of tertiary education given the low cut-off marks for admission into the nation’s higher institutions of learning, JAMB is insisting that UTME is not an achievement test, but a ranking examination

S takeholders are divided as mixed-reactions trail the cut-off marks for admissions into the nation’s tertiary institutions for the 2025/2025 academic session, released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Rising from the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admission into Higher Institutions last week at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, JAMB, in one of its major decisions fixed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks for universities at 150 marks, polytechnics and colleges of education/colleges of agriculture at 100; and 140 marks for colleges of nursing sciences, respectively.

The Policy Meeting on Admissions which is held every July is the highest policy making organ which brings together key stakeholders in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector, to determine admission guidelines for the upcoming academic year.

The stakeholders are the Minister of Education, JAMB Registrar/Chief Executive, Heads and representatives of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, including Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts of both public and private higher institutions, as well as other relevant bodies and key actors in the nation’s education system.

At the meeting, the lid was also put on the controversial admission age, as the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa pegged the minimum admission age into universities at 16 years, saying the age requirement has been enforced through JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) with provision to accommodate candidates who would turn 16 years old by August 31, 2025.

Recall that the controversial 16-year minimum admission age faced wild criticism last year from stakeholders, who described it as anti-progressive when former Education Minister, Prof Tahir Mamman, attempted to raise the benchmark to 18 years.

Meanwhile, JAMB expressed concern that some institutions violated the directive by admitting underage candidates through channels outside CAPS and collecting substantial amounts from those students as tuition fees. But, while stakeholders hailed the admission age, some have expressed displeasure over the “lowering” of admission cut-off marks to 150 and 100 marks for universities, and polytechnics and colleges of education, respectively.

Against the current uproar trailing JAMB’s cut-off, New Telegraph reports that the trends have been the same in the last five years, even as it was lower below 150 marks in certain years. For instance, it was a bit higher in 2021, with 160 marks as the approved minimum cut-off mark for universities, 120 for polytechnics, and 100 for colleges of education.

With the cut-off for that year, it was gathered that some individual institutions varied their own cut-off marks, as some universities lowered their cut-off to 150 marks.

We must, therefore, strike a healthy balance between accessibility and academic excellence

But, in 2022, the approved minimum cut-off mark for universities was 140, while polytechnics and colleges of education had 100 marks as minimum cut-off. Also, for the 2023, JAMB approved 140 as minimum cut-off mark for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education; while in 2024 UTME; the Board set 140 as minimum cut-off for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education (COEs), respectively.

With JAMB-approved minimum cut-off or the minimums for admission, individual institutions can set its own cut-off marks, but which should not be lower than the JAMB-approved minimums.

However, based on the trend of low cut-off marks over the years, some stakeholders said this year’s minimums should not be seen differently, given the glitches that marred the conduct of the exam across the country.

Faced with the level of candidates’ poor performance in the 2025 UTME traced to the hitches that characterised the conduct of the exam, JAMB had to conduct a mopup exam for 96,838 candidates in 183 centres across the country on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Criticising the low cut-off, stakeholders blamed the trend on the poor quality of primary and secondary schools, which to them is “garbage in and garbage out” resulting in students’ disturbing poor performance in UTME, WASSCE and NECO examinations.

In his reaction, the Vice-Chancellor of the African School of Economics, Pan-African University of Excellence, Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, one of the stakeholders at the Policy Meeting, said the decision to fix the cut-off was a collective one taken by all stakeholders.

Despite the condemnation trailing this year’s cut-off, Adedimeji stated that it was still higher than that of last year, even as he recalled that for many years now, the minimum acceptable score for admission had been 140 marks for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education.

The Vice-Chancellor, who stated that despite this education sector, is currently undergoing significant reforms, noted: “This has been the trend for some years now, while this time, it was increased to 150, which means the bar is being raised.”

However, he blamed the poor standard of secondary schools for the recurrent low performance of candidates in the UTME, saying we shouldn’t forget that what qualifies students for higher education is the O’ Level results.

Adedimeji, who pointed out that UTME is just a ranking test, meant to rank those candidates that qualified so that the best ranked among them could be admitted, recalled that there were also uproar last year regarding the issue of 18 years minimum admission age, low performance, as well as low UTME cut-off. “But now, the minimum age for admission has been pegged at 16 years.

That resonates better with the stakeholders, especially parents and the students. With all this, I believe that the education sector is undergoing significant reform, and the full extent of these interventions will be apparent in the fullness of time,” he added.

The National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Nigeria, Chief Yomi Otubela, while acknowledging the reduction of the university, polytechnic and college of education admission cutoff marks based on prevailing data, and the confirmation of the 16 years minimum age, he said that as a nation, we must approach the implications of these policies with both caution and constructive dialogue.

While saying that the association respects the autonomy of regulatory bodies to make such decisions, he expressed belief that the decision to lower cut-off marks might have been driven by the desire to increase access to tertiary education, especially considering declining enrolment in some institutions, academic programmes and the growing number of school leavers seeking admission yearly.

As a key stakeholder in Nigeria’s education sector, Otubela noted that there is valid concern that such a move, if not carefully managed, could further erode the academic standard, rigours and overall quality of higher education in the country.

The NAPPS President, however, said that as education practitioners, the association’s concern is that this may unintentionally send a message and wrong signal that standards are negotiable, even as he insisted: “Education should inspire students to aim higher, not to expect less.”

“We must, therefore, strike a healthy balance between accessibility and academic excellence,” the NAPPS President stated, and added that the decision of the Minister on the admission age policy to reaffirm 16 years as the minimum age for admission was commendable and aligns with global best practices.

“At 16, a student is generally more mature intellectually, emotionally, and socially to cope with the rigours of tertiary education,” he stressed, explaining that it is important to recognise the fact that some exceptionally gifted learners may reach this stage earlier through accelerated learning paths.

But, Otubela further noted that as is done in many developed countries, there should be provisions for special considerations for such children, based on verified assessments and psychological readiness.

He said: “As a way forward, we must always remember that the future of our nation is built on the shoulders of the students we admit today. While inclusivity is important, so is quality. “We must not pursue access at the cost of excellence.

Our collective goal should be to raise a generation that is not only well-educated, but also globally competitive.” To a retired Professor of African Literature and Poetry and former Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, the decision to lower cut-off for admission into higher institutions under any guise should be a matter of worry and concern to Nigerians and education planners, specifically.

This is as he blamed the ministry for playing to the gallery with what he described as “this rather queer, misplaced populism attitude,” saying a serious government does not give the people what they want or like, but what they need, what is meaningful and good for them, and which will be enduring.”

According to him, a properly structured, locally relevant and globally competitive educational system is what a country such as Nigeria needs, and this, he insisted, begins with a solid education foundation and value. Dasylva, who traced the poor standard and quality of the primary and secondary schools education to the challenges facing the higher institution system, stated that these predictably define and determine the kind of foundation a country has.

“If the total UTME score is 400, and 200 which is 50 per cent, is the average score, how will candidates with 150 or 100, which is very much below the average, be able to cope with the rigours of whatever programmes they are admitted for in either the universities or the polytechnics?” he argued.

The retired don said the decision on cut-off marks, regardless of its popularity among many parents and candidates, makes a mockery of the whole JAMB examination exercise. Thus, against this backdrop, he explained that perhaps, the universities should be allowed to revert to the old concessional entrance exams, and let the University Senates decide what is best for their individual universities.

Meanwhile, in his reaction, a don at Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Gbadebo Odewumi, said there was a general misunderstanding of what JAMB exam (UTME) is all about in the education system. This is as he pointed out that UTME is a selection examination, and not an achievement test that does not indicate anything of much significance than that of ranking the applicants for admission selection.

Odewumi said: “After obtaining five credits at SSCE it is presumed that the students are qualified to enter the university of their choice, but because of the limited spaces, it becomes necessary to insert a filtering process to select according to the performance rank. “The lowest rank for admission logically depends on the number of available space.

So, the fact is that the cut-off point does not say standard is falling when it is low and that the standard is rising when the cut-off is high. “By the candidates’ Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results the standard is already set by those that meet the admission requirements.

It is the lack of adequate admission space for everybody that necessitated another layer of test (UTME) to do the selection.” The Professor of Transport Planning, however, attributed poor outputs or quality of primary and secondary school education as the major cause of candidates’ low performance in UTME over the years.

On the 16-year minimum admission age, Odewumi, who had repeatedly kicked against the controversial pegging of admission age at 18 years, said the country should bear in mind that the reality of our time is that children are maturing faster than in the past.

Therefore, to accommodate these brilliant, but underage students, he said the government ought to resuscitate the Higher Certificate in Education (HSC), noting that this would provide a maturing layer of two years which will further reduce the burden of the universities admission.

With the HSC, the don stated that the direct entry candidates would only spend three years rather four for their university, even as he added that it would be a huge loss and a denial of opportunities when candidates are prima-facie qualified for thousands of available slots in the universities, but would not be admitted because of arbitrary cut-off of a selection examination.

Also, a Professor of English at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof Dare Owolabi, said the cut-off serves as merely the minimum for a few favoured candidates, as universities rarely use the JAMB cut-off in the real admission process.

But, on the 16 years admission age as announced by the Minister, the don noted that at age 16, the students are more mature to know the essence of being in a university. “I do not think it is too late for a student to graduate at 20, 21 or 22 years old as Bachelor’s degree holders in some faculties as engineers and medical doctors,” he stressed.

On his part, the Vice President (South-West) of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Dr Abdussobur Olayiwola Salaam, noted that the purpose of the university cut-off mark is to define a threshold which universities cannot go below in their admission process. Asked whether or not the low cut-off would not reduce the quality of our university system, he said:

“To me, it does not necessarily erode the quality of higher education in the country; rather it is a statement about the quality of the lower levels of education – primary and secondary schools.” Worried by the decline in education quality at the primary and secondary school levels, Salaam explained that it speaks to the fact that the quality at those levels have declined and is worrisome.

“There was a time when the national cut-off mark was not less than 200. But, this has suffered gradual reduction until it is now being determined at 150 or 140 marks, and this to me, speaks volumes about how students are taught before they write external examinations such as UTME, WASSCE and NECO,” he lamented.

The union leader expressed discomfiture that the quality of what goes into the university or other tertiary institutions is what comes in from the lower level of primary and secondary schools.

Salaam, who reiterated that the nation’s focus should be mainly at the lower level of education for the nation to get our education right, said that there is “no doubt that it would affect the input of tertiary level since it is garbage in, garbage out.”

Speaking to New Telegraph, a parent and a Lagos-based legal practitioner, Mr Niyi Bada Esq, recalled the admission process in time past in the country, and stated that a cut-off mark of 150 over 400 available marks, is rather too low for admission into the Nigerian universities.

According to him, the minimum cut-off should be 200 marks, while anything lower than that will further erode the already poor quality of education in the country.

He, however, kicked against the 16 years minimum admission age, insisting that the admission age should be 18 years as the university system should be a place for adults, but that exceptionally gifted 16-year-old children should be admitted by giving such prodigies consideration.

“To me, any candidate that scored 100 marks out of 400 is a failure and why would anyone with such a poor mark be eligible for admission into any institution of higher learning? It should be between 180 and 150 marks for polytechnics and colleges of education,” Bada said.

Meanwhile, in its insights and updates on the decisions of the 2025 JAMB Policy Meeting, JAMB stated that UTME is now all about ranking, not just candidates’ score.

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, insisted that “JAMB is not an achievement test; it is a ranking examination,” and hence, candidates’ admission chances do not merely depend on how well they scored, but basically on how their scores compare to other candidates.

This suggests that a candidate’s admission is now solely on how his or her score is evaluated and ranked, as a candidate with high marks might not be admitted by a university based on his or her national ranking.

Going by the new admission policy, the examination body stated that all JAMB result slips will now include candidates’ actual score, national rank and real-life examples.

“A student with 370 ranked only 16th; a student with 200 marks ranked 533,005th; and a score of 140 marks may land the candidate a rank of over 1.5 million,” the JAMB report stated, urging candidates to henceforth focus on their ranking, not just the score.”